WTNH Investigative Reporter Jeff Derderian Nominated for Prestigious Emmy Award

WTNH’s Jeff Derderian earns Emmy nod for his report on how real-time video tech is revolutionizing 9-1-1 emergency response across Connecticut.

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WTNH-TV Investigative Reporter Jeff Derderian has been nominated for a 2025 Boston/New England Emmy Award in the Technology – News category. The nomination recognizes his impactful investigative piece titled “How Technology Is Changing How Emergency Responders React.”

This groundbreaking report explores how cutting-edge live video technology is transforming emergency response across Connecticut. The system allows 9-1-1 dispatchers to access real-time video footage of emergency scenes—an advancement that supplements traditional audio calls and greatly enhances situational awareness for first responders. This technology has proven to be a game-changer, enabling responders to see what they’re heading into before they even arrive on scene.

The technology was developed by three former Yale students who left school to pursue this innovative public safety solution. The live video service is available at no cost to municipalities across the U.S. upon request. Additional tools—including real-time translation and enhanced audio/visual capabilities—are also available for purchase.

Derderian’s report highlighted that while the use of this technology is still limited within Connecticut, early adopters hope its success will encourage broader implementation among 9-1-1 agencies.

The winners of the Boston/New England Emmy Awards will be announced on June 7th in Boston.

Jeff Derderian is a three-time Emmy nominee with over 20 years of experience in broadcast journalism. He has worked in Providence, Boston, and currently serves Connecticut audiences with in-depth, investigative reporting. Derderian was one of the first Boston reporters to arrive in New York City just hours after the September 11th attacks, where he spent three weeks reporting for the NBC affiliate. He also covered the Columbine school shooting—one of the earliest mass school shootings in U.S. history—and the historic return to space by astronaut John Glenn in Florida.

More recently, Derderian’s powerful coverage of the murder of a visiting nurse during a home visit led to legislative changes in Connecticut, helping improve safety conditions for home healthcare workers statewide.

Jeff Derderian is an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter with over two decades of experience in broadcast journalism. Currently with WTNH-TV in Connecticut, he is known for in-depth, impactful reporting on public safety, technology, and government accountability. His work has led to legislative change and increased public awareness on critical issues.

Derderian has previously reported for stations in Boston and Providence, and covered major national events including the September 11th attacks and the Columbine school shooting.

