Advancing the Transition to a Cleaner Environment

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $4.85 million in grants is being awarded to municipalities across the state to support the installation of electric vehicle chargers as part of the State’s Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Grants program. The funded projects support New York’s ongoing efforts to advance clean transportation, expand publicly available electric vehicle chargers, and help reduce pollution including greenhouse gas emissions for a cleaner and greener environment.

“My Administration is committed to advancing the transition to a cleaner and healthier future for our environment benefitting all New Yorkers,” Governor Hochul said. “Our continued investments in electric vehicle infrastructure encourages more drivers to switch to electric, reducing pollution and emissions across the State and improving the health and well-being of our residents and communities.”

The Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure Grant program administered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) prioritizes clean transportation investments in communities most affected by pollution and climate change. The program includes a variable local match requirement based on the municipality’s median household income (MHI) and whether the ZEV infrastructure is located in a disadvantaged community, based on the disadvantaged communities criteria developed by the State’s Climate Justice Working Group. Of the awards announced today, approximately $885,000 were granted to municipalities located in disadvantaged communities in New York State.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Acting Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “New York continues advancing the state’s transition to clean transportation with investments in municipal electric vehicle chargers to encourage the switch to plug-in hybrids and EVs. DEC’s Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant program is expanding New York’s EV charging station network and supporting municipalities statewide taking climate action, investing in electric transportation, and helping realize the clean energy economy of the future.”

New York State Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Through clean transportation initiatives such as DEC's Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure program, the State is helping counties, cities, towns, and villages install more public charging stations for zero-emission vehicles across New York. Congratulations to these municipalities for their leadership and making it easier for residents and visitors alike to choose cleaner vehicles with the confidence they’ll be able to charge their cars where and when they need to.”

Assemblymember Didi Barrett said, “This funding will help New York’s smaller municipalities, in the Hudson Valley and beyond, be part of the state’s electric vehicle charging infrastructure network build out. The four new Level 2 electric charging ports in the Town of Hyde Park will reduce range anxiety for residents and visitors alike.”

State Senator Pete Harckham said, "Encouraging motorists to drive zero-emissions vehicles is the best way to ramp up our fight statewide against the climate crisis and improve public health. These new state infrastructure grant awards announced by Governor Hochul for EV charging stations show New York is committed to a steady and inclusive transition to a clean energy economy that will benefit residents in many ways. The partnership between the governor and the state legislature in making a transition to clean transportation is a strong one and will continue to make New York an environmental leader.”

2024 Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant Awards include:

Capital Region

City of Rensselaer - $233,000 for one DCFC pedestal

Finger Lakes

Village of Brockport - $188,825 for 10 Level 2 charging ports and one DCFC pedestal

Village of Dundee - $24,200 for four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Farmington - $225,620 for 24 Level 2 charging ports and one DCFC pedestal

Town of Huron - $43,200 for four Level 2 charging ports

Village of Interlaken - $124,470 for one DCFC pedestal

Village of Le Roy - $20,605 for four Level 2 charging ports

Village of Oakfield - $24,380 for four Level 2 charging ports

County of Ontario - $309,100 for 14 Level 2 charging ports and two DCFC pedestals

Village of Palmyra - $222,250 for two DCFC pedestals

Village of Warsaw - $148,500 for one DCFC pedestal

Village of Waterloo - $238,900 for 12 Level 2 charging ports

Long Island

Town of Huntington - $326,000 for four Level 2 charging ports and six DCFC pedestals

City of Long Beach - $296,080 for four Level 2 charging ports and two DCFC pedestals

Mid-Hudson

Town of Hyde Park - $32,480 for four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Orangetown - $46,352 for four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Putnam Valley - $29,822 for four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Shawangunk - $26,587 for two Level 2 charging ports

Village of South Blooming Grove - $250,000 for three DCFC pedestals

North Country

Town of Colton - $76,318 for four Level 2 charging ports

Village of Constableville - $21,222 for two Level 2 charging ports

Town of Diana - $159,150 for one DCFC pedestal

County of Essex - $55,008 for four Level 2 charging ports

Town of Jay - $206,403 for two Level 2 charging ports and one DCFC pedestal

County of Lewis - $298,728 for two DCFC pedestals

Village of Lowville - $93,312 for 12 Level 2 charging ports

Village of Saranac Lake - $482,164 for 30 Level 2 charging ports

Southern Tier

Town of Danby - $11,400 for two Level 2 charging ports

Western New York

City of Dunkirk - $53,400 for 14 Level 2 charging ports

Village of Springville - $248,000 for one DCFC pedestal

Town of Tonawanda - $285,007 for 16 Level 2 charging ports and one DCFC pedestal

Village of Wilson - $49,648 for two Level 2 charging ports

More information about the DEC Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant program, as well as the DEC Municipal ZEV Rebate program, is available on DEC’s website. For questions about the Municipal ZEV program, email [email protected] or call DEC's Office of Climate Change at 518-402-8448.

New York State’s nearly $3 billion investment in electrifying its transportation sector has supported a range of initiatives aimed to increase access to electric vehicles (EVs) and charging while improving air quality and health outcomes for all New Yorkers. These programs include today’s Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Program grants and many other programs, including EV Make Ready, EVolve NY, Charge Ready NY 2.0, the Drive Clean Rebate, the New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program, the New York School Bus Incentive Program, and the Direct Current Fast Charger program. The State invests in charging infrastructure and EVs to benefit all New Yorkers, and its efforts have been successful at increasing the number of EVs and charging stations across all regions of New York - with, over 280,000 EVs on the road statewide and over 17,000 public chargers- more public chargers than any other state except for California. Additionally, there are more than 4,000 semi-public charging stations at workplaces and multifamily buildings across the state.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.