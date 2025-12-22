$25M Available for Volunteer Fire Departments

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $25 million in capital grants are available to help volunteer fire departments across the State upgrade their facilities and equipment. The Request for Applications through the Volunteer Fire Infrastructure & Response Equipment Grant Program is now available and the deadline to apply is February 25, 2026. The State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services awarded the first round of funding through the program in October 2024, to 88 entities across New York State.

“Our volunteer firefighters represent the very best of public service, answering the call to protect their neighbors and putting their lives on the line without hesitation to keep New Yorkers safe,” Governor Hochul said.“Investing in their training and equipment is an investment in the safety and resilience of our communities. This funding provides our volunteer firefighters the support and resources they deserve and ensures they have the tools they need to continue their critical work.”

Administered by the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, the program supports volunteer fire departments by upgrading and improving facilities and response capabilities through the following objectives:

Ensure fire stations and training facilities are safe, structurally sound, meet current building codes and regulations, and support or promote effective and safe firefighting practices;

Improve volunteer firefighter safety and health and wellness by providing equipment including personal protective equipment (PPE), decontamination equipment and supplies, and effective exhaust removal systems; and

Support consolidation of fire service resources through regionalization efforts to expand above and beyond jurisdictional boundaries to enhance local, county, and statewide response efforts.

Two funding options are available through the grant program:

$20 million for construction, renovation, and/or facility purchase projects including fire stations, substations and joint/shared stations, fire training towers, instructional classrooms and meeting spaces, exhaust systems, and shower facilities for decontamination, and;

$5 million for allowable fire service equipment projects PPE, PPE washer/extractor, PPE dryers, radios/communications equipment, rehab equipment, and Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus fill stations and testing equipment.

New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Our volunteer firefighters put their lives on the line every day helping keep their communities safe from fire and any number of other emergencies. At a time when they are being called upon like never before, it’s essential we ensure these departments have the infrastructure and equipment they need to get the job done. Thanks to the leadership of Governor Hochul, we have been able to carry this program forward and ensure fire departments statewide are getting the support they need.”

Only eligible entities located within the state and serve one or more local governments may apply: Villages, towns, cities and fire districts responsible for providing fire protection through a fire department composed of 100 percent volunteer firefighter membership; nonprofit fire companies (subject to prequalification); and counties and municipal shared services. All applications must articulate how they meet the eligibility requirements within their application.

About the State Office of Fire Prevention and Control

The Office of Fire Prevention and Control delivers a wide breadth of services to firefighters, emergency responders, state and local government agencies, public and private colleges, and the citizens of New York. The office advances public safety through firefighter training, education, fire prevention, investigative, special operations, and technical rescue programs. The delivery of these essential services enables the office to make significant contributions to the safety of all of New York State.

About the State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency ServicesThe Division of Homeland Security and

Emergency Services provides leadership, coordination and support for efforts to prevent, protect against, prepare for, respond to, and recover from terrorism, natural disasters, threats, fires and other emergencies. For more information, visit the DHSES Facebook page, follow @NYSDHSES on X or visit dhses.ny.gov.

Get real time emergency and weather alert texts delivered directly to your phone. Text your county or borough of residence to 333111 to enroll now. Learn more at dhses.ny.gov/emergency-alerts.