VSP BCI Troop B West New Haven / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001251
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: Between September 2024 and March 2025
TOWN: Shoreham/Middlebury
VIOLATIONS:
Luring a Child
Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct
Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor
Dispensing Cannabis to an Individual under 21
ACCUSED: Danel Cioffredi
AGE: 39
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On March 23, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Daniel Cioffredi (39) of Middlebury, VT after receiving reports involving a 15-year-old female. Investigation revealed that between September 2024 and March 2025, Cioffredi committed the offenses of Luring a Child; Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct; Disseminating Indecent Material to a Minor; and Dispensing Cannabis to an Individual under 21. On April 21, 2025, Cioffredi was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the request of the VT Attorney General’s Office, Cioffredi was issued a citation and released to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Detectives were assisted by members of the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
