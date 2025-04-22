Nantucket Crisps Announces Third Annual 'Whale Jam' Benefit Concert at MGM Music Hall, Boston

"Whale Jam" Benefit Concert

Critically Endangered North Atlantic Right Whale Takes Center Stage at Star-Studded Event Hosted by Jason Biggs

Whale Jam is our love letter to the island we call home and to the ocean that shaped its story. It’s about more than a concert — it’s a movement.” — Hayden Arnot, Founder of Nantucket Crisps

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nantucket Crisps today announced the third annual Whale Jam benefit concert, a powerful night of live music, community, and conservation, taking place June 3, 2025, at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston. The event will be preceded by a special pre-show party on June 2, featuring a live performance by Switchfoot.Headlined by nationally acclaimed band O.A.R., with performances by The Dip and The Brook & The Bluff, and hosted by actor Jason Biggs, the event will raise critical funds and awareness for the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale, a species with fewer than 370 remaining worldwide.Founded with a deep-rooted mission to give back to Nantucket’s marine legacy, Nantucket Crisps partners closely with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to fight for the survival of this iconic species. A portion of proceeds from the event, alongside in-room fundraising, will directly benefit WDC’s conservation initiatives."Whale Jam is our love letter to the island we call home and to the ocean that shaped its story," said Hayden Arnot, Founder of Nantucket Crisps. "It’s about more than a concert — it’s a movement. Through music, community, and purpose, we’re turning awareness into action. Every ticket sold, every song played, and every story told brings us closer to protecting the North Atlantic Right Whale and preserving the spirit of Nantucket for generations to come.""The North Atlantic Right Whale is teetering on the edge of extinction — but together, we can still change its future," said Melissa Walsh-Walker, Deputy Director at Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC). "Partnerships like this one with Nantucket Crisps remind us that hope is powerful, and action is possible. By bringing people together through music, community, and purpose, we are giving these whales a fighting chance — and proving that every voice, every effort, truly matters."In its first two years, Whale Jam has grown exponentially—from 700 attendees to over 2,700. This year’s event targets a 5,000-person turnout, leveraging music, celebrity voices, and brand purpose to create lasting change.​​Building on the success of past events, Whale Jams continues to grow in size and impact. Recap reels from previous shows are available here: Brooklyn and Boston concerts Event Details:- Location: MGM Music Hall at Fenway, Boston, MA- Dates: Tuesday, June 3, 2025- Time: 7 PM ET- Tickets: Available now at https://us.whales.org/whalejam/ Expanded Lineup:- O.A.R.: Known for their anthemic hits and high-energy live shows, O.A.R. will headline the evening with a powerful set that has made them one of the most beloved live bands in America.- The Dip: A dynamic seven-piece band delivering a soulful mix of vintage R&B and modern pop, The Dip’s infectious grooves and rich horn section guarantee a night of nonstop movement.- The Brook & The Bluff: Rising stars known for their smooth blend of folk, pop, and soul, The Brook & The Bluff captivate audiences with lush harmonies and heartfelt performances.- Jason Biggs (American Pie): Actor and comedian Jason Biggs will bring his signature humor and charisma as host for the evening, keeping the energy lively and the mission front and center.Participating sponsors include: Cape Cod'r Inc., Cisco Brewers, Faherty Brand and Culture Pop.About Nantucket Crisps:Nantucket Crisps is a premium snack brand founded in 2022, inspired by the spirit, heritage, and natural beauty of Nantucket Island. Crafted in small batches with non-GMO potatoes and thoughtfully sourced seasonings, Nantucket Crisps delivers a signature "soft crunch" that blends nostalgic flavors with modern quality standards. All varieties are kosher, gluten-free, and, starting in May 2025, made exclusively with avocado oil.Drawing on bold New England flavor profiles and island-inspired design, Nantucket Crisps celebrates the timeless character of Nantucket while recognizing its complex history as a former whaling capital. In support of marine conservation, Nantucket Crisps proudly partners with Whale and Dolphin Conservation (WDC) to help protect the critically endangered North Atlantic Right Whale.Nantucket Crisps combines culinary craftsmanship, responsible sourcing, and a commitment to environmental stewardship to deliver a snack experience rooted in purpose and place.For more information, visit www.nantucketcrisps.com Media and Partnership Inquiries:For interviews, tickets, media passes, or partnership opportunities, please contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.