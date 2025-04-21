RGA Tapped to Support First Sheboygan Film Fest

Rick Grant

With experience in indie short filmmaking, Grant will lead the PR effort.

SHEBOYGAN, WI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RGA Public Relations, a Sheboygan-based strategic communications company, announced today the company has been chosen by the organizers of the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF), the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film festival. The event will take place October 2-5, 2025. RGA will provide public relations, social media and thought leadership support.

“I’m very proud to support this team and help bring this exciting event to Sheboyan,” said Rick Grant, President of RGA Public Relations. “I have had the pleasure of spending time with many indie filmmakers over the years. These creators offer us a different perspective on the lives we share. Bringing them to Sheboygan will benefit us all.”

The Sheboygan Film Festival is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. The event is designed to celebrate independent film and further Sheboygan’s position as a creative hub in the Midwest. The regular deadline for film submissions ends June 6, and the late deadline for submissions is July 25.

“We are pleased to be working with RGA to share the word about Sheboygan’s own film festival,” said Beah Travis, Founder and Executive Director of Belladonna Film Project and Chair of the SFF Committee. “We’re looking forward to attracting cinema lovers and filmmakers to Sheboygan from all across the Midwest and beyond.”

Grant started his career as a journalist covering financial services and technology in New York City. He started his PR firm in 2007. The family moved to Madison, Wisconsin in 2015 and then settled in Sheboygan in 2020. He has produced short films and was the facilitator of the Madison Indie Filmmakers Meetup Group, a collective he grew to over 850 members.

For more information about the upcoming event, including sponsorship opportunities, submission requirements, or volunteer opportunities visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com. The Festival can also be found on social media networks, including Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

About The Sheboygan Film Festival

With its inaugural event scheduled to take place October 2-5th, the Sheboygan Film Festival (SFF) is an annual film festival organized by Belladonna Film Project, a 501(c)3 film production company focused on independent film in the Midwest. SFF, the Malibu of the Midwest’s very own film fest, is open to filmmakers worldwide but focuses primarily on bringing regional independent film projects, for audiences of all ages, to the public’s attention. A typical annual program will include dramatic and documentary features, short films, and children’s programming. The event offers daily filmmaker conversations, panel discussions, and other events that showcase filmmakers, their projects, and the city of Sheboygan. To learn more, visit www.sheboyganfilmfest.com.

About RGA Public Relations

RGA Public Relations (RGA), founded by financial services industry trade press editor Rick Grant in 2007, offers public relations, corporate communications and content marketing to firms with complicated offerings. The agency provides customized strategic messaging solutions; expert development for thought leaders; content development in text, audio and video; and social media marketing. Today, RGA is part of Gallardo Grant, Corp., a Wisconsin-based family corporation, and primarily serves financial services technology firms and mortgage lenders, including some of the largest firms in the mortgage industry. For more information about the company, visit https://www.rga-pr.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.