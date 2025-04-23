Tinubu Agrees to Acquire Innoveo, Strengthening Leadership in Cloud Software for Specialty Insurance

We offer an unmatched ecosystem that empowers the industry to evolve with unrivaled speed and confidence.” — Morgan Franc, CEO

NEW YORK, PARIS, FRANCE, April 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinubu , a leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the global specialty insurance industry, announces that it has signed a definitive agreement for the acquisition of Innoveo , a no-code enterprise software company recognized for its flexible platform and deep insurance expertise.This strategic acquisition will strengthen Tinubu’s ability to serve a broader range of specialty lines—including Surety, Trade Credit, Accident & Health, Marine, Aviation, Transport, Cybersecurity, and Energy—while also providing the agility to address the unique needs of insurers across the specialty market. By combining Tinubu’s flexible end-to-end platforms with Innoveo’s no-code capabilities, the group will deliver unmatched flexibility, speed, and innovation to specialty insurance providers worldwide.With this acquisition, Tinubu reinforces its commitment to driving efficiency, automation, digital enablement, and accelerated growth across the specialty insurance sector through software solutions leveraging the latest architectural design frameworks and technology. The combined company serves nearly 50 carriers and more than 150 agencies in specialty lines insurance across five continents. With offices in the U.S. (New York, Orlando), Europe (Paris, Zurich, Budapest), and Asia (Singapore, Bangalore), Tinubu brings a truly global presence, empowering carriers, MGAs, reinsurers and brokers wherever they operate.“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment for Tinubu,” said Morgan Franc, CEO of Tinubu. “By bringing Innoveo into the Tinubu family, we are not just expanding our capabilities; we are redefining how specialty insurance players access and deploy digital solutions. We offer an unmatched ecosystem that empowers the industry to evolve with unrivaled speed and confidence.”The transaction is expected to close in the next several weeks.A New Era for Specialty Insurance TechnologyThe integration of Innoveo into Tinubu expands the company’s product portfolio, enabling insurers and brokers to accelerate digital transformation with best-in-class software solutions. This highly complementary suite of products strengthens Tinubu’s focus on innovation, scalability, and efficiency, advancing its position as a technology leader in the specialty insurance market. Existing Tinubu Trade Credit and Surety customers will now be able to leverage company offerings for other specialty lines.With its flexible solutions and Specialty Lines focus, Innoveo’s Core Insurance Solutions, powered by no-code technology, will enhance Tinubu’s capabilities, allowing insurers to launch products or enter new markets faster, reduce their costs, and enhance the customer experience.“Joining Tinubu allows us to amplify our impact and accelerate our mission of helping specialty insurers transform their operations,” said Vinod Kachroo, CEO of Innoveo. “Our flexible, highly configurable enterprise solutions have already helped many leading insurers innovate quickly, with confidence of success and cost-effectively. As part of Tinubu, we’ll gain access to broader capabilities, a global client base, and deep insurance domain expertise — creating powerful synergies that will unlock new value for both existing and future customers.”The combined expertise of Tinubu and Innoveo establishes the company as the preferred partner for specialty insurers seeking to modernize operations and succeed in the digital era.The deal is backed by Long Arc Capital, a long-time supporter of Tinubu’s growth.“We have always believed in Tinubu’s ability to lead the specialty insurance market,” said Vincent Fleury, Partner and Head of European Investments at Long Arc Capital. “The addition of Innoveo strengthens Tinubu’s position as a category-defining company, delivering innovative, scalable solutions to its clients worldwide. We are excited to support this next phase of growth.”About TinubuTinubu is the leading provider of enterprise software solutions for the global specialty insurance industry, driving the industry's digital transformation and growth with best-in-class cloud technology and deep domain expertise. Tinubu provides end-to-end solutions across the entire insurance value chain, including policy or bond administration, underwriting, distribution, and claims. Tinubu brings 25+ years of sector experience and assets across carriers and distribution.About InnoveoInnoveo is a leader in providing core Insurance solutions like underwriting workbench, raters, policy administration & claims. The solutions are powered by Innoveo’s no-code cloud platform, enabling insurers to streamline operations, simplify & automate processes, enhance decision-making, and create user-friendly experience for all stakeholders with flexible, easy-to-configure solutions.

