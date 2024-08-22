Tinubu Welcomes Aaron Kraft as New VP of Engineering, Surety

"This role is an incredible opportunity to drive excellence alongside an exceptional team," said Aaron Kraft.

MAITLAND, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tinubu, a global leader in Surety and Trade Credit technology solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Aaron Kraft as the new Vice President of Engineering for its Surety division. This strategic addition underscores Tinubu's unwavering commitment to driving innovation and leadership within the Surety industry.Aaron Kraft joins Tinubu with a wealth of experience in technology and engineering leadership. His impressive track record includes spearheading transformative growth, advancing digital transformation initiatives, and optimizing operational efficiencies. Aaron’s expertise encompasses leading and scaling engineering teams, developing enterprise-grade platforms, and integrating cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies.“We are very excited to welcome Aaron to the growing Tinubu team,” said Yaron Ben-Zvi - General Manager & COO Surety of Tinubu. “He brings with him a wealth of expertise and experience with complex software solutions that will help drive our Surety platform forward.”About Aaron KraftPrior to joining Tinubu, Aaron served as the Chief Information & Technology Officer at RxLive, where he played a pivotal role in elevating the company to an enterprise-class healthcare technology leader. Under his leadership, the company experienced a 5x revenue growth over two years, successfully integrated generative AI and machine learning, and achieved a 3x increase in operational efficiency. Aaron's previous experience also includes leading global engineering teams at Progress, where he directed over 200 engineers, driving a 32% increase in ARR and significantly reducing customer churn and operational costs.“This role is an incredible opportunity to drive excellence alongside an exceptional team. I look forward to contributing to Tinubu's shared vision of delivering outstanding service to our valued clients in the surety space,” said Aaron.About TinubuFounded in 2000, Tinubu has consistently been at the forefront of Surety and Trade Credit software innovation. The company offers specialized, comprehensive solutions tailored to the unique needs of these insurance sectors. With a robust network of carriers and brokers, Tinubu provides unparalleled expertise and a powerful suite of tools designed to optimize operations and enhance efficiency.

