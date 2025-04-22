Kiteworks Unleashes the GOAT of Data Security and Compliance at RSAC 2025

Protection and Governance for Private Data, Simplifying Compliance While Defeating AI, Supply Chain, and Regulatory Risks—Plus Baby Goats in Booth #235

With possessionless editing powered by SafeEDIT and AI-enabled anomaly detection, the PDN ensures sensitive information never leaves the security perimeter while enabling secure collaboration.” — Tim Freestone, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, will participate in the RSA Conference (RSAC) 2025, taking place April 28 to May 1 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco. Kiteworks will showcase its Private Data Network (PDN) solution at Booth #235, featuring live baby goats and demonstrations of Kiteworks’ robust data security and compliance capabilities.Under RSAC 2025's theme, "Many Voices. One Community," the cybersecurity industry will gather to address unprecedented regulatory pressure and evolving threats. With approximately 83% of the global population now living in jurisdictions with data protection laws and 167 countries having adopted comprehensive privacy legislation, organizations face increasing pressure to implement robust security and compliance solutions.[1]The urgent need for robust data security solutions is underscored by findings from Kiteworks’ recent “Top 11 Data Breaches in 2024” report, which revealed that data breaches have grown exponentially, with 4.2 billion records exposed—a staggering 178% increase over the previous year. The report’s Risk Exposure Index demonstrates that organizations require zero-trust data exchange with hardened security and comprehensive governance powered by next-generation digital rights management (DRM) to mitigate the impact of increasingly sophisticated attacks.[2]Critical Data Security and Compliance ChallengesResearch from Kiteworks underscores why these challenges are top of mind, especially as organizations tackle increasingly complex regulations and face more sophisticated attacks.AI-related Data Threats: Enterprise GenAI usage has surged 3,000% in one year, with organizations now sharing 7.7 GB of sensitive data monthly with AI tools. Research shows 8.5% of employee prompts to LLMs contain sensitive information, with customer data accounting for 46% of leaks. Meanwhile, 72% of users circumvent IT controls using personal accounts.[3]Supply Chain Vulnerabilities: According to Cybercrime Magazine, supply chain attacks are projected to cost organizations $60 billion in 2025, up from $46 billion in 2023, with a 15% year-over-year growth rate.[4] Gartner finds that 45% of organizations worldwide will have experienced attacks on their software supply chains by this year, a threefold increase from 2021 levels.[5]Disaggregated Tool Soup: Organizations struggle with managing disconnected platforms for private data exchanges. This fragmentation creates security gaps and compliance blind spots. Kiteworks' annual survey found nearly 60% of organizations use six or more systems for securing private data exchanges.[6]Expanding Regulatory Landscape: Approximately 83% of the global population now lives in a jurisdiction with data protection laws, with 167 countries having adopted comprehensive privacy legislation. In the U.S. alone, eight new state privacy laws are taking effect in 2025, introducing GDPR-inspired requirements for data minimization and algorithmic risk assessments. Emerging frameworks like the EU's AI Act are also reshaping compliance requirements. By August 2025, organizations using AI systems will face obligations tied to algorithmic transparency and governance.[7]Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Preparedness: Organizations within the Defense Industrial Base (DIB) face critical compliance challenges as the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) 2.0 Level 2 requirements come into effect. According to Kiteworks’ and Coalfire’s recent "State of CMMC 2.0 Preparedness in the DIB" report, organizations completing thorough gap analyses are significantly more prepared, with 73% maintaining fully documented cybersecurity policies compared to only 28% of those yet to start their analyses.[8]Visit Kiteworks at RSAC 2025Visitors to Booth #235 will experience why the Kiteworks Private Data Network is truly the GOAT in data security and compliance. “The Kiteworks Private Data Network tackles these challenges head-on by creating a hardened security perimeter with unified audit logs that expose suspicious activity across all private data exchanges,” said Tim Freestone, Kiteworks’ Chief Strategy Officer. “With possessionless editing powered by SafeEDIT and AI-enabled anomaly detection, the PDN ensures sensitive information never leaves the security perimeter while enabling secure collaboration, helping organizations stay ahead of evolving attack vectors.”- Experience live demonstrations of how the PDN's DRM capabilities protect sensitive data across AI environments, cloud platforms, and supply chain interactions- Speak with security experts about specific compliance challenges in your industry and region- Greet and pet live baby goats while learning about the GOAT of data security solutions- Discover how unified audit logs can expose suspicious cross-platform activity that siloed security tools miss- Take home exclusive GOAT-themed merchandiseBook a meeting for a custom demo in Kiteworks Booth #235 to experience the comprehensive data security and compliance solution firsthand: info.kiteworks.com/demo-request-rsa2025 . And for every completed demo, Kiteworks donates $100 to 4-H.References[1] Aly Apacible-Bernardo and Kayla Bushey, “Data protection and privacy laws now in effect in 144 countries,” IAPP, January 28, 2025.[2] “Top 11 Data Breaches in 2024: Understanding the Impact Through the Risk Exposure Index,” Kiteworks, April 2025.[3] Craig Hill, “Data needed for GenAI is putting businesses at risk,” Tech Radar, March 28, 2025.[4] Steve Morgan, “Software Supply Chain Attacks to Cost the World $60 Billion by 2025,” Cybercrime Magazine, October 3, 2023.[5] “Gartner Identifies Top Security and Risk Management Trends for 2022,” Gartner Newsroom, March 7, 2022.[6] “Kiteworks Sensitive Content Communications Privacy and Compliance 2024 Report,” Kiteworks, July 2024.[7] Aly Apacible-Bernardo and Kayla Bushey, “Data protection and privacy laws now in effect in 144 countries,” IAPP, January 28, 2025.[8] “State of CMMC 2.0 Preparedness in the DIB Report,” Kiteworks and Coalfire, March 2025.About KiteworksKiteworks' mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of sensitive data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users for over 35,000 global enterprises and government agencies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.