Kiteworks Expands Market Reach While Reconfirming Commitment to Data Privacy With Zivver Acquisition

Zivver’s AI-powered secure email platform & zero-access encryption architecture align with Kiteworks’ commitment to uncompromising data privacy and security

This acquisition reflects our focus on continuous innovation in secure data exchange, including AI-based data protection, coupled with the continued growth in our talented global team.” — Amit Toren, SVP of Corporate and Business Development, Kiteworks

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kiteworks, which empowers organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data, today announced the acquisition of Zivver, an innovative secure email platform headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. This strategic acquisition enhances Kiteworks’ capabilities in secure communication while further expanding its European presence with the addition of Zivver’s professional team and large customer base.Zivver uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to analyze sensitive email content in context to prevent human errors, the biggest cause of data leaks in email, and to accurately protect, control, and track the exchange of sensitive data using a zero-knowledge, zero-access encryption key architecture. This ensures that only the sender and intended recipients have access to the protected data, maintaining the highest levels of security and privacy.Expanding the Private Data Network The acquisition will result in the integration of Zivver’s AI-enabled secure email capabilities into Kiteworks’ Private Data Network that unifies and secures email, file sharing and collaboration, SFTP, managed file transfer (MFT), enterprise AI, and web forms into one platform. Kiteworks also includes Next-generation Digital Rights Management (Next-gen DRM) powered by SafeEDIT that provides organizations with a unified approach to monitoring, controlling, and protecting private data across multiple communication channels. This is Kiteworks’ sixth acquisition in the past three and a half years and fifth in the past 18 months.“Organizations require comprehensive solutions that protect private data shared and sent across all communication channels while maintaining seamless user experiences,” said Amit Toren, Chief Business Officer at Kiteworks. “By bringing Zivver’s innovative secure email technology into our Private Data Network, we’re providing the combined customer base with enhanced capabilities to secure their most sensitive communications while meeting stringent compliance requirements. This acquisition reflects our focus on continuous innovation in secure data exchange, including AI-based data protection, coupled with the continued growth in our talented global team.”Benefits for Zivver Customers and PartnersZivver customers and partners will benefit significantly from this acquisition while experiencing no disruption to their existing services:- Kiteworks’ Private Data Network Platform: Customers gain access to additional secure communication capabilities within Kiteworks’ comprehensive security and governance framework.- Enhanced Global Support: Customers electing to upgrade to the combined Kiteworks platform will have access to Kiteworks’ robust 24/7 support operation, ensuring expert assistance is available worldwide at any time—from initial onboarding to ongoing business-critical operations.- Long-term Innovation and Stability: Customers get continued product support without disruptions to service, backed by Kiteworks’ profitable, well-funded organization committed to the highest security and compliance standards.- Data Sovereignty: Zivver will remain hosted in the European Union with all data stored within EU borders, ensuring compliance with regional data protection regulations.“We surveyed countless companies and solutions globally,” said Wouter Klinkhamer, CEO of Zivver. ”Our objective was to find a partner who shares our vision for zero-access security and meets Europe’s stringent data sovereignty standards. Kiteworks not only mirrors our philosophy on encryption and zero-trust, but also offers on-premise and private cloud deployment options for controlling, monitoring, and protecting every data interaction between people, machines, and systems across user collaboration and automated workflows—all from one platform. We’re particularly excited about the expanded product innovation and development and additional resources this acquisition brings to our customers and partners.”Key Capabilities of the Combined SolutionThe integration of Zivver into Kiteworks’ Private Data Network will bring additional capabilities to organizations seeking to protect their sensitive communications. Specifically, Zivver automatically analyzes email and attachment content with machine learning and AI based on scanning for sensitive data, behavioral analysis, erroneous email address detection/warning, and others, adjusting protection levels based on the detected sensitivity of the information being shared and its context.This “right-sized security” approach means that enhanced security protocols (like encryption and additional authentication) are only triggered when sensitive data is detected. According to company policy, this ensures critical data remains protected without unnecessarily burdening users with extra security steps for non-sensitive communications.Zivver also integrates with major email platforms including M365, Outlook, and Gmail, providing a user-friendly experience for secure email communication and large file sharing without complicated workflows. Plus, there is no need for recipients to create accounts to Zivver, reducing friction in reading and replying to secure emails.Finally, Zivver’s e-signature capabilities provide a secure, compliant solution for digital document signing. The platform integrates with Zivver’s encrypted email system, allowing users to send documents for signature, track progress in real time, and store completed documents with verification. Compliant with eIDAS and ESIGN regulations, the user-friendly system offers customizable workflows and mobile-friendly signing options that don’t require recipient accounts—balancing security with convenience for industries handling sensitive information.Continuity for CustomersZivver will continue to be sold and supported independently, with no disruptions in service for existing customers. Customers can continue renewing and upgrading their licenses as before, while benefiting from the additional resources and capabilities that come with being part of Kiteworks. Kiteworks’ and Zivver’s joint commitment enables organizations to meet various regulations such as GDPR, NIS 2, HIPAA, and DORA, with adaptable security measures and robust reporting for compliance monitoring.“Working together, we can serve European customers with a truly holistic approach,” said Rick Goud, Chief Innovation Officer at Zivver. “They’ll have the freedom to selectively leverage the cloud for certain workloads while keeping their most sensitive communications fully on-premise if they choose. The combination of user-friendly data protection, encryption, and advanced monitoring of all outbound data flows provides the level of protection and peace of mind today’s governments and enterprises desperately need.”About KiteworksKiteworks’ mission is to empower organizations to effectively manage risk in every send, share, receive, and use of private data. The Kiteworks platform provides customers with a Private Data Network that delivers data governance, compliance, and protection. The platform unifies, tracks, controls, and secures sensitive data moving within, into, and out of their organization, significantly improving risk management and ensuring regulatory compliance on all private data exchanges. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Kiteworks protects over 100 million end-users and over 1,500 global enterprises and government agencies.About ZivverZivver is a European provider of secure communication solutions, enabling governments and businesses to retain full control of their most sensitive information. With its unique zero-access encryption, user-friendly data protection, and intelligent data classification features, Zivver helps organizations meet stringent privacy regulations, including GDPR and beyond, without sacrificing user experience. Founded in Amsterdam, Zivver continues to expand globally, offering top-tier security combined with a frictionless interface.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.