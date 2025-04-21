Gov. Pillen Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pope Francis
NEBRASKA, April 21 - CONTACT:
Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495
Gov. Pillen Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pope Francis
LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.
“Pope Francis devoted his life to being a servant of Christ. First Lady Suzanne and I are saddened by his passing,” said Gov. Pillen.
Flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of the Pope's interment.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.