Gov. Pillen Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pope Francis

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.

“Pope Francis devoted his life to being a servant of Christ. First Lady Suzanne and I are saddened by his passing,” said Gov. Pillen.

Flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of the Pope's interment.