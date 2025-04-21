Gov. Pillen Orders Flags to Fly at Half-Staff for Pope Francis

Submit Release
NEBRASKA, April 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, in accordance with a directive from President Donald Trump, has ordered that all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Pope Francis.

 “Pope Francis devoted his life to being a servant of Christ. First Lady Suzanne and I are saddened by his passing,” said Gov. Pillen.

 Flags are to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of the Pope's interment.

