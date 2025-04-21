Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,817 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 404,121 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Pope Francis

Press Releases

Attorney General William Tong

04/21/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Pope Francis

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis at the age of 88.

“I extend my deepest condolences to all Catholics, Christians, and people of faith here in Connecticut and around the world on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” said Attorney General Tong. “Like his namesake, Pope Francis was the rare leader who practiced what he preached, living simply while speaking powerfully on behalf of the poor and marginalized. His voice and vision were beacons of light in a darkening world, shining through with a moral clarity that we need now more than ever.

“All of us - regardless of your faith or beliefs - should be grateful for his lifelong dedication to serving others. His enduring leadership will continue to strengthen and empower us to do better in the years to come.”

Twitter: @AGWilliamTong
Facebook: CT Attorney General
Media Contact:

Elizabeth Benton
elizabeth.benton@ct.gov

Consumer Inquiries:

860-808-5318
attorney.general@ct.gov

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Pope Francis

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more