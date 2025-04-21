Press Releases

04/21/2025

Attorney General Tong Statement on Passing of Pope Francis

(Hartford, CT) — Attorney General William Tong released the following statement today following the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis at the age of 88.

“I extend my deepest condolences to all Catholics, Christians, and people of faith here in Connecticut and around the world on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” said Attorney General Tong. “Like his namesake, Pope Francis was the rare leader who practiced what he preached, living simply while speaking powerfully on behalf of the poor and marginalized. His voice and vision were beacons of light in a darkening world, shining through with a moral clarity that we need now more than ever.

“All of us - regardless of your faith or beliefs - should be grateful for his lifelong dedication to serving others. His enduring leadership will continue to strengthen and empower us to do better in the years to come.”

