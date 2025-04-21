Gov. Little orders flags to fly at half-staff to honor Pope Francis

Boise, Idaho - Governor Brad Little, in conjunction with a directive from President Donald Trump, has ordered that all U.S. and State of Idaho flags be flown at half-staff in honor of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Flags are to fly at half-staff immediately until sunset on the day of the Pope's interment.

"Thousands of Idaho Catholics and people of all faiths are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, a true servant of God. Teresa and I join many, many others in honoring his life and legacy of service to Christ and others," Governor Brad Little said.

President Trump's proclamation follows:

HONORING THE MEMORY OF HIS HOLINESS POPE FRANCIS

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the memory of His Holiness Pope Francis, by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions until sunset, on the day of interment. I also direct that the flag shall be flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels and stations.



IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this twenty-first day of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-five, and of the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred and forty-ninth.

DONALD J. TRUMP