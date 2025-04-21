ALT Sports Data Announces Successful Fundraising Round Co-Led by Relay Ventures and Eberg Capital

Strategic $5M of funding supports ALT Sports Data’s expanded vision: powering sports engagement across data, gaming, and media

CARLSBAD, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic $5M of funding supports ALT Sports Data’s expanded vision: powering sports engagement across data, gaming, and mediaALT Sports Data, the global leader in engagement solutions and official data for emerging sports, today announced the successful closing of its $5M Seed round. The round was significantly oversubscribed due to overwhelming investor interest. The round was co-led by Relay Ventures and Eberg Capital, with participation from Motley Fool Ventures, Scrum Ventures, and a consortium of strategic investors.The raise marks a significant milestone for the company as it accelerates its broader vision to redefine how fans engage, wager, and consume sports content—powering the convergence of data, media, and gaming. In the past six months, ALT Sports Data has inked globally exclusive partnerships with Formula 1 and X Games , reinforcing its dominant position in the rapidly expanding emerging sports category with a growing portfolio of over 25 premier sports properties.“ALT Sports Data is more than a data provider — we’re becoming the connective tissue between next-gen sports, sportsbooks, and fans,” said Joe Dunnigan, CEO and Founder of ALT Sports Data. “With our growing portfolio of rightsholders and partners, we’re creating the infrastructure that’s driving new revenue and deeper engagement across the entire value chain.”At the core of that engagement strategy is NXTbets, ASD ’s owned-and-operated content platform, which has emerged as a high-performing media engine for betting information, odds marketplaces, and sportsbook discovery. With thousands of new users joining monthly, NXTbets is a powerful example of ASD’s 360-degree approach to sports engagement—delivering data-backed content experiences that responsibly convert fans into active participants.“ALT Sports Data is redefining what sports betting looks like by unlocking untapped markets with the same discipline and scale as the traditional sports data giants,” said John Albright, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Relay Ventures. “Their team is building the engine that will fuel the future of fan engagement.”“We’ve backed some of the biggest shifts in data and marketplaces — and ASD is building both,” said Roger Ehrenberg, Founding Partner at Eberg Capital. “They’re ahead of the curve on where sports consumption and betting are heading.”ALT Sports Data welcomed new strategic investors in this round, including Scrum Ventures and Motley Fool Ventures. “ASD is carving out a high-impact niche with global relevance,” said Michael Proman, Partner at Scrum Ventures. “Their team understands the nuance of culturally relevant sports and how to translate that into real-world engagement.” Lawrence Greenberg, Venture Partner at Motley Fool Ventures added, "ALT Sports Data unites data, content, and commerce to elevate the next generation’s love of sports and transform their betting experience."As the appetite for faster, culturally resonant sports continues to rise, ASD is uniquely positioned to lead. By combining exclusive data rights with next-generation media and engagement platforms, the company is delivering on a new standard of fan interaction—one that empowers leagues, excites fans, and sets the foundation for the next era of global sports consumption.ABOUT ALT SPORTS DATAALT Sports Data is shaping the future of sports entertainment by redefining how fans engage, wager, and consume content. At the intersection of data, content, and technology, ASD empowers leagues, gaming platforms, and media with proprietary and exclusive insights and access.Through official and exclusive data rights, ASD powers PRTL—its proprietary trading platform—and delivers real-time odds and pricing, streaming and other engagement tools for the world’s leading sportsbooks. With demand generation tools reaching 175+ million fans and an owned media ecosystem through NXTbets.com, ALT Sports Data connects fans, sportsbooks, and sports properties in ways that drive value for every stakeholder in the ecosystem.For more information on ALT Sports Data, visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.com.

