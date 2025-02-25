ALT Sports Data Partners with Phenix to Bring Real-Time Streams from The World Jai Alai League

Our state-of-the-art streaming technology, powered by Phenix, will deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for this dynamic sport."” — Joe Dunnigan, Founder and CEO of ALT Sports Data.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALT Sports Data Partners with Phenix to Bring Real-Time Streams from The World Jai Alai LeagueALT Sports Data, a leading innovator in sports technology, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Phenix Real Time Solutions, the leading provider of scalable real-time streaming technology, to provide real-time streaming of jai alai matches from The World Jai Alai League to the Hard Rock Bet sportsbook. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in bringing the fast-paced, exciting sport of jai alai to a broader audience of sports enthusiasts and bettors.Key highlights of the partnership include:● ALT Sports Data is the official partner of the World Jai Alai League for video streaming and data collection.● Phenix has been selected as ALT Sports Data’s preferred streaming partner, enabling sub-second streaming and complete audience synchronization so bettors can bet on an even playing field and see the action as it happens.● The fully integrated, turnkey solution is now live."We're thrilled to bring the intensity and excitement of jai alai to sports fans and bettors through our partnership with the World Jai Alai League," said Joe Dunnigan, Founder and CEO of ALT Sports Data. "Our state-of-the-art streaming technology, powered by Phenix, will deliver an unparalleled viewing experience for this dynamic sport."The partnership will provide sports enthusiasts with access to high-quality, real-time streams of jai alai matches, enhancing the betting experience and bringing new attention to this historic sport. The solution will be available to other sportsbooks in the near future, potentially expanding the reach and popularity of jai alai.For more information about the World Jai Alai League and to view the complete match schedule, please visit jaialai.com.About ALT Sports Data, Inc.ALT Sports Data is bringing the next wave of consumers to sports betting. By empowering alternative sports leagues to participate in legal live sports betting, ALT Sports Data enables thir partners to activate, monetize and retain fans, while giving the world greater access to the sports they truly love.Their official and exclusive league data rights power [PRTL], their proprietary trading platform. Leveraging advanced data models and market insights, ALT Sports Data provides real-time odds and pricing for the largest sportsbook operators in the world.Further, their demand generation engine boasts exclusive access to 175+ million fans and followers, rivaling the world’s largest sports properties in reach and engagement. By partnering with the leagues to access these, they efficiently drive customer demand for sports book operators in a way that no other data provider can. ALT Sports Data further accelerates engagement via their owned media channel, NXTbets.com, to inform, entertain and engage audiences around betting on these sports.For more information on ALT Sports Data, please visit altsportsdata.com or email connect@altsportsdata.com.About Phenix Real Time SolutionsAs the leader in delivering interactive real-time video at scale, Phenix powers innovative digital experiences that generate revenue for sportsbooks, sports and gaming properties as well as broadcasters. Trusted with streaming video for world-class events like The Oscars, Cheltenham Festival and the Super Bowl, Phenix brings proven experience delivering video to mass audiences for the world’s largest events.Phenix is headquartered in Chicago, IL with offices in California and Europe. For more information, visit the Phenix website or follow them on Twitter and LinkedIn.Contacts:Alt Sports Data, Inc.:connect@altsportsdata.comPhenix:Jed CorenthalChief Marketing OfficerEmail: jed.corenthal@phenixrts.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.