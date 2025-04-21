Celebrated Tribute Band Pink Talking Fish To Perform at Concert on The Commons

Pink Talking Fish (above) will kick off the summer series of concerts on July 3, bringing an acclaimed fusion act that pays tribute to three of the world's most beloved bands - Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish

Garage Rockers The Nude Party Also Slated For Free Shows in Teton Village

Teton Village Association (TVA), with support from Jackson Hole Mountain Resort (JHMR) and all TVA business partners, is thrilled to unveil the lineup for this season’s free Concert on the Commons series, headlined by celebrated fusion cover band Pink Talking Fish.

The Nude Party is also scheduled to perform on Aug. 3, bringing their own brand of garage rock to the Resort’s free summer series of concerts at Teton Village.

For a complete list of performers at this summer’s Concerts on the Commons and up-to-date information about the shows, please visit www.jacksonhole.com/concerts-on-the-commons.

Pink Talking Fish (above) will kick off the summer series of concerts on July 3, bringing an acclaimed fusion act that pays tribute to three of the world's most beloved bands - Pink Floyd, Talking Heads, and Phish. Although the music from each legendary act is different, Pink Talking Fish has earned a legion of fans by seamlessly fusing tribute songs into one another while on stage, mixing the epic emotion of Pink Floyd with the danceable layerings of The Talking Heads and the musical exploration and pure fun of Phish. The band is currently on a lengthy East Coast tour before they open the Concert on the Commons series this summer.

“We’re thrilled to announce the return of Concerts on the Common for its spectacular 16th year!” said Meghan Quinn, Executive Director of TVA. “This beloved free summer tradition has become a staple for both locals and visitors alike, and our continued partnership with the series is something we’re incredibly proud of. Get ready - this year’s lineup is full of amazing talent and high-energy performances you won’t want to miss!”

Founded while its members were still in college in North Carolina but now based out of Upstate New York, The Nude Party is a celebrated six-piece garage-rock band that channels The Rolling Stones, Creedence Clearwater Revival, and the Kinks. The band has opened for heavyweight headliners Jack White and Arctic Monkeys, and its 2020 album “Midnight Manor” was praised by Rolling Stone as “an unabashed rock record, full of chiming guitars, sha-la-la refrains, and lo-fi production that plays like the soundtrack to an Animal House remake.”

Dine-in and take-out food and drink are available from Tram Dock, Mangy Moose, Osteria, Bodega, South Cable, Handlebar, and Spur restaurants. One food truck a week will also be on site from vendors such as Provisions, Sagebrush Grille, and Pinky G’s. Outside food and beverages are allowed, but glass and dogs are not.

