MyBTC.ca Expands Crypto Payment Options via Banxa & Simplex Integration

Buy Crypto With Credit Card - MyBTC partners with Banxa and Simplex

MyBTC.ca expands to include global credit and debit card crypto purchases through Banxa and Simplex.

Buying crypto with a credit card in Canada is now easier than ever thanks to MyBTC.ca. With trusted global partners like Banxa and Simplex, Canadians can access bitcoin and over 100 cryptocurrencies.” — Duane

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyBTC.ca has announced an expansion of its payment options to give Canadians and international users broader access to Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by using Visa and Mastercard through two established global payment partners: Banxa and Simplex.

These integrations allow users from Canada and around the world to buy crypto with a credit card or debit card via MyBTC.ca’s platform, enhancing flexibility, convenience, and market responsiveness. If the goal is to act quickly during a market dip or to diversify holdings with trending coins — customers now have even more secure payment options at their fingertips.

Two Trusted Global Partners: Banxa and Simplex

Banxa, a registered digital currency platform, provides over 100 cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP), and Solana (SOL) to name a few. Banxa supports Canadian dollars via credit cards, Interac e-Transfer, and Apple Pay and Google Pay. Its straightforward process starts by selecting a coin, entering an amount and wallet address, and then verifying identity. Orders are typically completed within minutes.

Simplex, an industry-leading payment processor, offers global users the ability to buy crypto with Visa or Mastercard. MyBTC.ca customers are redirected to Simplex’s secure page where ID verification, credit card details, and wallet addresses are collected and verified. Once confirmed, crypto is sent directly to the buyer’s wallet. Supported coins include Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), Solana (SOL), and many others.

Affiliate Model with Effortless User Experience

MyBTC.ca acts solely as an affiliate marketer for both Banxa and Simplex. All purchase processing, identity verification + industry standard KYC, and crypto delivery are handled by the respective partners. MyBTC.ca does not retain or display order details within its platform. Confirmation emails and blockchain transaction data are issued directly from Banxa or Simplex upon purchase completion.

This model ensures full compliance with security standards while maintaining a frictionless experience for users seeking to buy or sell cryptocurrency in Canada and abroad.

Why It Matters for Canadian and Global Crypto Buyers

With the ability to buy bitcoin and other hot cryptocurrencies with a credit card, users benefit from:

Speed – Instantly react to crypto market movements

More Buying Power — Reached your daily, weekly, or monthly banking limits? Increase your purchasing capacity by using credit and debit cards.

Convenience – Buy 24/7 from any connected device

Security – Strong identity verification and fraud protection from both Banxa and Simplex

If you’re purchasing bitcoin with a credit card in Canada or accessing over 100+ coins globally, the new Banxa and Simplex reinforces MyBTC.ca’s mission to make cryptocurrency accessible and efficient for everyone. By streamlining the purchase process and offering flexible payment options, MyBTC.ca empowers users to enter the market confidently and without delay. This partnership is especially valuable for those who prioritize speed, security, and ease of use when managing digital assets. As crypto adoption grows, MyBTC.ca remains committed to providing tools and pathways that support both new and seasoned investors alike.

About MyBTC.ca

Founded in 2016, 2456307 Ontario Inc. DBA MyBTC.ca is a leading Canadian cryptocurrency exchange offering a fast, easy, and secure way to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ether. With a focus on customer satisfaction, we provide competitive limits, flexible payment options, and non-custodial services, ensuring users maintain full control of their crypto assets.

Buy Cryptocurrency with Credit Card

