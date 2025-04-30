Governor Kehoe Announces FEMA to Participate in Joint Damage Assessments for Damage to Roads, Bridges and Public Infrastructure in 25 Counties
April 16, 2025
Today, Governor Mike Kehoe announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will participate in joint Preliminary Damage Assessments (PDAs) of public infrastructure in 25 counties following the deadly severe storms and flooding that began March 30 and that continues to affect much of the state. Continue reading the news release from Governor Mike Kehoe's office here.
For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov
