7 Helpful Tips for Your Spring-Cleaning Routine

While it’s crucial to routinely vacuum carpets, keeping up with regular deep carpet cleanings is just as important. Oxi Fresh uses eco-friendly carpet cleaning products that are carefully designed to be tough on soil but safe for people, pets, and the planet.

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning offers these seven suggestions to efficiently kickstart your spring cleaning.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After a long winter, spring is finally back in business. The days are longer, the weather is getting warmer, and nature is starting to bloom. And for many of us, the renewal of spring signals that it’s time to get into spring cleaning mode.

“If you’re among the more than 8 in 10 Americans who spring clean, you’re likely gearing up to declutter, organize, and refresh your home,” said Cameron Welch, Commercial Cleaning Manager of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, one of the nation's top carpet cleaning franchises. “So, here are some helpful tips to help you tackle the spring-cleaning process more efficiently and ensure your home is in shape for the months to come.”

1. IDENTIFY AND CLEAN HIGH-TOUCH SURFACES — High-touch surfaces (spots that people regularly touch) can harbor bacteria, viruses, and other nasty contaminants. Despite this, these spots can be easily overlooked during a major spring-cleaning effort. So, make sure that cleaning and sanitizing light switches, remote controls, and handles to doors, refrigerators, and cupboards becomes part of your routine this spring.

2. CONSIDER DEEP CARPET CLEANING — While it’s crucial to routinely vacuum carpets, keeping up with regular deep carpet cleanings is just as important. Professional carpet cleaning from an experienced, trustworthy provider like Oxi Fresh offers numerous benefits. These include extending carpet lifespan, improving indoor air quality, removing allergens and other contaminants, and – of course – enhancing the overall appearance of your home.

3. WORK FROM THE "TOP DOWN" — When tackling spring cleaning, working from the "top down" means starting with the highest areas (like ceiling fans, light fixtures, shelves, cabinets, etc.) and moving downward. This method prevents dust and debris cleaned off higher areas from landing on surfaces you've already cleaned, saving you time and effort.

4. USE ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANING PRODUCTS — At Oxi Fresh, we use environmentally friendly products in our core process, and we encourage everyone to do the same. Eco-friendly cleaning products offer a more sustainable approach to cleaning, reducing environmental impact while protecting your home. Plus, green doesn’t mean weak! A lot of eco-friendly cleaning products are very effective at what they do.

5. UNDERSTAND THE IMPORTANCE OF "DWELL TIME" — Dwell time, or contact time, refers to the amount of time a disinfectant needs to remain on a surface to effectively kill germs, viruses, and other pathogens. Far too often, homeowners immediately wipe away disinfectants after applying them to a surface, leading to poor results. So, read your labels and be sure to give your products the right amount of time needed to actually work their magic.

6. DON'T NEGLECT YOUR APHOLSTERY AND RUGS — Upholstered furniture and area rugs can harbor soil, pet dander, allergens, and grime. Yet, these items are often overlooked during spring cleaning. Professional cleaners like Oxi Fresh can help you maintain a clean and comfortable home, extend furniture lifespan, and improve air quality by removing dirt and allergens that can accumulate over time.

7. REPLACE CLEANING TOOLS — To ensure a thorough spring cleaning, replace cleaning tools as needed—including sponges, towels, microfiber cloths, mop heads, toilet brushes, and brooms—as they can harbor bacteria and become less effective over time. Also, remember to check and replace or clean your vacuum filters to ensure optimal cleaning performance.

For more information about Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, visit www.oxifresh.com. And if you’re interested in leaning on Oxi Fresh for your carpet, rug, or upholstery cleaning needs this spring, call 1-877-694-3737 to get your cleaning in the calendar today.

