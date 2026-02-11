4x NBA Champion Horace Grant Launching New TV Series ‘Legends in Session with Horace Grant’

Setting the stage for stories that will live forever — "Legends in Session with Horace Grant" "Legends in Session with Horace Grant" is currently filming in Chicago—the city where Grant first made his mark as a cornerstone of the Bulls’ historic first three-peat dynasty.

Inaugural season will feature 13 episodes with legendary guests, unforgettable stories, and a dynamic mix of sports and service.

At its heart, 'Legends in Session' is more than a talk show—it’s a movement that bridges sports, storytelling, and service.” — Horace Grant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four-time NBA champion Horace Grant is moving from the court to the camera with "Legends in Session with Horace Grant," an all-new television series currently filming in Chicago—the city where he first made his mark as a cornerstone of the Bulls’ historic first three-peat dynasty. The inaugural season will feature 13 one-hour episodes, each offering fans an unprecedented, up-close look at the careers and legacies of some of the most iconic figures in sports and culture.

Hosted by Grant, "Legends in Session" is built on three pillars—telling the Stories of a Generation, Honoring Legends, and Giving Back—with each episode unfolding like an NBA game with a pregame, tipoff, four quarters, halftime, and postgame. His guests will share their stories, defining moments, and personal journeys during candid, emotional, and often hilarious conversations.

The show’s values will come vividly to life when Grant inducts his guests into the Hall of Legends—a powerful and personal moment where one legend honors another, not just for what they’ve done, but for what they stand for and the inspiration they continue to pass on to the next generation.

In that same spirit, Grant and each guest will give back by signing two pieces of memorabilia on camera. The first will be auctioned off after the episode airs to benefit the guest’s chosen charity. The second is a Charity Jersey, signed by every guest throughout the season and auctioned in the finale to support a cause close to Grant’s heart.

“There are so many stories we’ve never had the chance to tell, and this show will allow us to celebrate what we’ve lived through, to give back while we do it, and to inspire the next generation to build on what we started,” said Grant. “At its heart, 'Legends in Session' is more than a talk show—it’s a movement that bridges sports, storytelling, and service.”

The debut season is set to feature an all-star lineup of Grant’s closest friends, fiercest rivals, and most respected teammates and coaches—including Phil Jackson, Charles Oakley, Vernon Maxwell, Robert Horry, Bill Cartwright, Patrick Ewing, Kendall Gill, Toni Kukoc, and his twin brother Harvey Grant, who also played in the NBA. Expanding beyond basketball, the first season will also welcome former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis and World Series–winning pitcher Jose Rijo.

The series is executive produced by Wally Lockard III of Urban Grind TV, a 29-time award-winning cable television and internationally syndicated media brand based in Chicago, known for its focus on music, sports, entertainment, and culture.

"Urban Grind has spent years building platforms that empower and elevate the culture,” said Lockard III, who is also the founder of Urban Grind TV. “Partnering with Horace to bring 'Legends in Session' to life is a natural evolution of that vision. This series goes beyond sports—it’s about legacy, leadership, and lasting impact. This is legacy in motion."

"Legends in Session" is currently in production at Urban Grind Studios. Planned for a mid-2026 premiere, the show will air on cable TV in Chicago and will be distributed through Urban Grind TV’s national cable, streaming, and international platforms—including Roku, Apple TV, and affiliated networks.

After a standout collegiate career at Clemson University, Grant was drafted by the Chicago Bulls with the 10th overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft and played a pivotal role alongside Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in the team's first three-peat between 1991 and 1993. He then signed with the Orlando Magic in 1994, where he provided veteran leadership to a young team led by Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway and helped guide them to the 1995 NBA Finals. Grant later spent time with the Seattle SuperSonics and Los Angeles Lakers, winning another championship with Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O'Neal, and the Lakers in 2001.

