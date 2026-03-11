Former NFL Star and Super Bowl Champion Vernon Davis to Compete on Season 7 of HGTV’s 'Rock the Block'

Former Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis is among the celebrity contestants on Season 7 of the hit HGTV design series "Rock the Block." Vernon Davis and Mina Starsiak Hawk are ready to give their Sin City home a champion-worthy renovation.

Davis teams up with HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk to transform a Las Vegas property in the series’ most star-studded season yet.

Competition is in my DNA. Partnering with Mina and stepping into the world of renovation is an exciting challenge.” — Vernon Davis

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former NFL star and Super Bowl champion Vernon Davis is stepping into the world of home renovation competition as a celebrity contestant on Season 7 of the hit HGTV design series "Rock the Block." Davis will team up with real estate expert and HGTV personality Mina Starsiak Hawk for what is shaping up to be the most star-studded season of the series yet.

The new season pairs four HGTV design pros with style-obsessed celebrities to makeover identical cul-de-sac builds. This year, the homes up for renovation are located in Las Vegas—and in classic Sin City style, they all boast one-level living, private courtyards, multi-generational suites, and RV garages.

Each team will work with a budget of $275,000 and the goal of pulling off awe-inspiring renovations to increase their home's value the most after seven episodes. In addition to the bragging rights and a street named after them, the winners of Season 7 will have a donation made to No Kid Hungry on their behalf, helping kids gain access to 100,000 meals.

“Competition is in my DNA,” said Davis. “Partnering with Mina and stepping into the world of renovation is an exciting challenge. We’re a dangerous combination and we’re ready to bring a championship-level transformation to this home.”

Starsiak Hawk added, “I don’t want a participation trophy. I very much want to win.”

To come out on top, Davis and Starsiak Hawk will need to beat "Renovation Resort Showdown’s" Scott McGillivray and his partner, singer and reality star Brooke Hogan; "Battle on the Beach's" Taniya Nayak and 98 Degrees singer Drew Lachey; and "Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?" host Kim Wolfe with fellow "Survivor" alum and former "Southern Charm" star Chelsea Meissner.

Carpenter and design expert Ty Pennington returns to the series as host. He'll be joined by guest judges such as "Vanderpump Rules" star Lisa Vanderpump, "Real Housewives" personality Luann de Lesseps, former "Rock the Block" winner and "Luxe for Less" star Michael Smith Boyd, and "Love It or List It" star Page Turner.

After all the renovations are completed, Jonathan and Drew Scott, the Property Brothers, will help Pennington announce the winners.

“The stakes are higher than ever, and these duos are betting on great design in hopes of hitting the renovation jackpot," said Pennington.

The seventh season of "Rock the Block" premieres on April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.