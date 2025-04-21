AMMWEC Mourns the Passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, A Champion of Interfaith Dialogue

AMMWEC President Anila Ali at The Vatican, April 2025

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim & Multifaith Women's Empowerment Council ( AMMWEC ) expresses profound sorrow at the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday at the age of 88.​ Just days ago, AMMWEC President Anila Ali and Filmmaker Wajid Ali Syed, who collaborated with AMMWEC for the documentary on Christian persecution, “ Faith Under Fire ”, were both honored to be invited to attend Easter Mass at the Vatican.Pope Francis was a transformative figure whose papacy was marked by humility, compassion, and a steadfast commitment to uplifting the marginalized. His advocacy for the poor, refugees, and the environment resonated deeply across faiths and communities.​"Pope Francis embodied the spirit of compassion and inclusivity," said Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC. "His efforts to bridge divides between faiths and his unwavering support for justice have left an indelible mark on the world. He was not only a spiritual leader for Catholics but also a beacon of hope for many, including Muslim women striving for empowerment and equality."​AMMWEC recalls Pope Francis's historic outreach to Muslim communities, including his visits to the Middle East and his emphasis on interfaith dialogue. His commitment to fostering understanding and peace among diverse religious groups has been a guiding light for many.As the world mourns this significant loss, AMMWEC extends its deepest condolences to the Catholic community and all those touched by Pope Francis's legacy. We honor his memory by continuing to work towards a world rooted in mutual respect, compassion, and unity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.