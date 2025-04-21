FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

April 21, 2025

Vermont Department of Financial Regulation Commissioner Appointed

Kaj Samsom Will Oversee Captive Insurance Division as Part of New Role

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott named Kaj Samsom Commissioner of the Department of Financial Regulation (DFR) which includes the Captive Insurance Division. Prior to his appointment, Samsom served as chief auditor at the National Life Group. Samsom has over 14 years of experience in state government, including various positions at DFR. He also served as Tax Commissioner in the Scott Administration from 2017-2019. Samsom is a CPA who earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Public Administration degrees from the University of Vermont.

“Kaj is a proven leader who brings a unique perspective having served in both the private and public sectors,” said Governor Phil Scott. “Kaj was a valuable member of my team in my first few years as Governor and I’m appreciative of his willingness to return to public service as Commissioner.”

Samsom added that he is “looking forward to stepping into the role of Commissioner, which includes working with the expert team at the Captive Insurance Division to ensure the continued success of the industry and uphold the gold standard of captive insurance regulation.”

Department staff anticipate Samsom’s return will have immediate, lasting effects.

“I have every confidence that Commissioner Samsom will make an immediate and lasting impact,” Deputy Commissioner of Captive Insurance Sandy Bigglestone said. “I look forward to working together as we continue advancing our shared goals and serving the captive insurance community with integrity and innovation.”

Deputy Commissioner Bigglestone served as Acting Commissioner for the Department of Financial Regulation until Samsom’s appointment.

For more information on Vermont’s captive insurance industry, visit Vermont Captive, call Brittany Nevins at 802-398-5192 or email Brittany.nevins@vermont.gov.

###

About Vermont Captive Insurance

Captive insurance is a regulated form of self-insurance that has existed since the 1960’s and has been a part of the Vermont insurance industry since 1981, when Vermont passed the Special Insurer Act. Captive insurance companies are formed by companies or groups of companies as a form of alternative insurance to better manage their own risk. Captives are commonly used for corporate lines of insurance such as property, general liability, products liability, or professional liability.