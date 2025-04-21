Boulder Loop Trail Rescue

CONTACT:

April 21, 2025

Albany, NH – At approximately 6:40 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers received a call from State Police Dispatch about an injured hiker on the Boulder Loop Trail in Albany. Aimee Cambray, 34, from Albany, NH, was hiking with her dog when she stumbled, rolled her ankle, and was unable to bear weight or walk.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Officers along with Conway Fire Department and members of Lakes Region Search and Rescue responded and were able to carry Cambray to an awaiting Conway Fire Department ambulance, arriving at approximately 8:00 p.m. She was transported to Memorial Hospital for further evaluation of her injuries.

Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at www.wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.