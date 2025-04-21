Building a strong foundation through the Iowa STEM Scale-Up Program

Igniting a passion to learn and fostering foundational knowledge in science, technology, engineering and mathematics starts at a young age. The STEM Scale-Up Program, a signature program of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council at the Iowa Department of Education, aims to spark curiosity and interest in STEM fields. The program provides Iowa learners with high-quality STEM education materials along with support and training for educators to effectively implement the curriculum in various learning environments, such as afterschool programs, libraries, extension offices and traditional classrooms.

“Each year, the STEM Council carefully vets and selects top-tier programs for the STEM Scale-Up Program menu," said Justin Lewis, bureau chief for Iowa STEM. “These programs help prepare high schoolers for postsecondary success and lay the groundwork for Iowa’s youngest minds while representing the variety of STEM disciplines, ensuring every learner has access to engaging, real-world STEM learning.”

Two institutions that have benefited from materials and curriculum through the STEM-Scale-Up Program this school year are Kids World Daycare and Preschool in Centerville and Ms. Hollie’s Preschool in Huxley.

"We love the STEM Scale-Ups! The kids use them so much,” said Dawn Johnson, Statewide Voluntary Preschool Program teacher at Kids World Daycare and Preschool.

“What I love most is that it’s not just the materials you provide; but you provide the materials that get them excited about learning and it carries on,” said Hollie Allen, or as her kids know her ‘Ms. Hollie,’ who operates a preschool out of her home on the outskirts of Huxley.

Both Johnson and Allen have been awarded several STEM Scale-Up funding opportunities over the course of the program. A short walk around their classrooms shows that materials acquired through the program continue to inspire young minds years after they were first awarded.

“They love Ramps and Pathways, you can't go wrong with that," Johnson said. "They have really liked all the balance stuff," referring to the 2024-25 STEM Scale-Up Program All About Balance program presented by the Iowa Regents’ Center for Early Developmental Education at the University of Northern Iowa.

This popular program will be providing Iowa educators with materials and curriculum again through the 2025-26 Iowa STEM Scale-Up program.

Johnson shared how her young learners are embracing the lessons learned and even applying them to other parts of their day. For example, when spending time in the classroom’s dramatic play area one might hear "Mrs. Johnson! This is balancing!” from the enthusiastic 4-year olds.

During a recent lesson on owls in Ms. Hollie’s classroom, the preschoolers connected their newfound understanding of balance to the real-world, sharing observations of how owls in the photos balance on limbs. Afterwards, they took to their classroom windows to watch the farmyard chickens as they, too, balanced on branches and fence beams and even tried balancing on logs themselves during time outside.

In both classrooms, educators prioritize developing kids who can be problem-solvers and credit STEM Scale-Up Program materials for aiding in this mission.

"We have to create people who can think about problems,” Johnson said.

Allen also noted how if something breaks or goes missing in her classroom she empowers the kids to come up with a solution.

The lessons learned through the STEM Scale-Up Program reach beyond academic knowledge as students simultaneously learn skills like adaptability and critical thinking. Both Johnson and Allen shared how letting their kids explore new Scale-Up Program materials at their own pace and discovering things on their own helps to keep young minds engaged and excited.

In both classrooms, the kids’ love of learning was unmistakable. Kids gravitated toward the STEM materials when given the opportunity for free play or “brain-building time.” When things don’t go as expected, these STEM-minded learners use it as an opportunity to better understand the world around them.

Five year-old Sofia was focused on balancing geometric blocks during our visit. Sometimes, the growing tower would topple as she tried to precariously balance a new brick on top.

Undeterred, she responded, "We rebuild it, and we don't give up.”

