Cork Introduces Cyber Insurance Policy Analyzer to Help MSPs & SMBs Navigate Coverage Gaps & Strengthen Risk Posture

New tool provides real-time policy analysis, risk scoring, and actionable coverage insights aligned with AI-driven threat monitoring and financial protection

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cork Protection, the leader in cyber risk compliance and smart warranty solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) serving small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) as well as the independent software vendor (ISV) platforms they manage, today announced the launch of the Cork Cyber Insurance Policy Analyzer. This new, AI-powered tool helps MSPs instantly understand and evaluate any client’s cyber insurance policy, eliminating hours of manual review while uncovering hidden gaps in coverage.

The Policy Analyzer is the latest addition to the Cork Risk Monitoring Platform, which combines real-time threat intelligence, adaptive premium options, and an embedded cyber warranty to give MSPs a smarter, more financially integrated approach to cyber protection.

Designed specifically for MSPs, the Policy Analyzer uses Cork’s proprietary agentic AI to scan and interpret dense policy language, flag missing or unclear coverage areas, and highlight how Cork’s cyber warranty can close the loop on risk. In less than two minutes, the tool produces a client-ready summary that helps MSPs guide their customers to smarter, more cost-effective coverage decisions.

“At Cork, we understand that cybersecurity isn’t just a technical issue, it’s also a financial one,” said Dan Candee, CEO of Cork Protection. “The Policy Analyzer gives MSPs a faster, smarter way to evaluate policies and enhance the strategic advice they provide to clients. Instead of spending hours decoding fine print, MSPs can now extract the key insights they need in minutes – and immediately show how Cork’s warranty can improve protection and reduce cost.”

Jason Makevich Founder & CEO of Greenlight Cyber commented, "This tool is a game changer! Getting a seat at the table has always been a challenge for MSPs. Cork's platform and now especially this new Cork Cyber Insurance Policy Analyzer feature gives us the opportunity to upgrade our conversation from the IT department to the boardroom. The best MSPs lead their clients through cyber risk management and Cork helps us deliver that."

Key benefits include:

● Provides a customer-ready analysis in 2 minutes, saving 3–20 hours per policy review with instant AI-generated summaries

● Identifies hidden gaps in coverage and unclear policy terms

● Helps clients save on premiums by pairing policies with Cork’s zero-deductible warranty

● Positions MSPs as trusted advisors by adding financial insight to their cybersecurity offering

● Built for scale with seamless integration into the Cork platform’s monitoring and reporting tools

To use the Policy Analyzer, MSPs simply upload any cyber insurance policy in PDF or text format. The Policy Analyzer automatically scans the document, extracts and evaluates key terms, and uses Cork’s AI to identify coverage gaps or unclear language. It then recommends how Cork’s cyber warranty can address those gaps and strengthen an organization’s risk posture. Within two minutes, the platform delivers a clear, client-ready summary that MSPs can share directly with their customers.

The Cork Cyber Insurance Policy Analyzer is now available to Cork’s partners and early access users. Request your demo here: https://corkinc.com/policyanalyzer/

About Cork Protection

Cork Protection is a pioneering cybersecurity company delivering AI-enhanced solutions for proactive financial risk management. By offering advanced threat intelligence, flexible premiums, and a unique cyber warranty, Cork empowers MSPs and SMBs to safeguard their most valuable digital assets. Backed by industry-leading investors including Top Down Ventures, DVx Ventures, Vestigo Ventures, and the Outsiders Fund, Cork is redefining cybersecurity for a new era. Learn more at https://corkinc.com/ and follow Cork on LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/company/corkinc/.



