To His Eminence Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church

Your Eminence,

We were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Holy See and one of the most prominent religious figures of our time.

In the person of Pope Francis, the international community and the Catholic world have lost a remarkable spiritual leader — a man of great moral character whose life was devoted to the selfless pursuit of peace and harmony among humankind.

Pope Francis dedicated his life and work to upholding universal values, fostering interreligious and intercultural dialogue, and advancing the ideals of humanism. He worked tirelessly to build mutual understanding, unity, and solidarity among peoples. Pope Francis, who led a life full of purpose and nobility, served as an inspiring example. Through his noble actions, his calls for compassion, mercy, and spiritual depth, and his unwavering kindness and selflessness, Pope Francis earned deep respect, admiration, and love around the world.

His Holiness Pope Francis made invaluable contributions to the development and strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Holy See. I will always fondly remember my meetings and sincere conversations with him. The cherished memory and rich spiritual legacy of Pope Francis will live on in the hearts and memories forever.

I share in the sorrow of this profound loss and, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, extend my deepest condolences to you, the Holy See, and all the faithful.