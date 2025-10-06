Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

On October 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Binali Yıldırım, Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), in Gabala.

During the conversation, the head of state fondly recalled his meetings with Binali Yıldırım and the latter’s previous visits to Azerbaijan.

Binali Yıldırım expressed his gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev for supporting the activities of the OTS, emphasizing that the Council of Elders will continue to contribute to the development of cooperation among Turkic states.

The meeting highlighted the significance of the upcoming 12th Summit of the OTS Council of Heads of State, expressing confidence that, like other major international events hosted by Azerbaijan, it will be excellently organized.

The discussion also underscored the ongoing expansion of fraternal and strategic allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye across all areas.