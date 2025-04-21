Action plan for cooperation Japan and the Netherlands

NETHERLANDS, April 21 - News item | 21-04-2025 | 10:21 Prime Minister Schoof of the Kingdom of the Netherlands met with Prime Minister Ishiba of Japan on April 21st in Tokyo. During their meeting they agreed, whilst commemorating the 425 year history of bilateral relations between the Netherlands and Japan, to set their priorities for cooperation in the following years in a shared Action plan. The Action Plan is supplementary to the existing Strategic Partnership Agreement for Sustainable Peace and Prosperity agreed upon between the Netherlands and Japan in November 2015.

