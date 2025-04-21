Blood Platelets Market to Reach USD 9.2 Billion by 2035, Growing at 3.51% CAGR from USD 6.3 Billion in 2024 | Grifols

Blood Platelets Market

As per MRFR analysis, the Blood Platelets Market Growth Size was estimated at 6.08 (USD Billion) in 2023.

US, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The blood platelets market has been experiencing steady growth due to rising incidences of chronic diseases, increasing awareness about blood-related disorders, and advancements in platelet storage and transfusion techniques. Platelets play a crucial role in clotting and wound healing, making them essential in the treatment of conditions such as thrombocytopenia, leukemia, and other blood disorders. The growing demand for platelet transfusions in surgeries, cancer therapies, and trauma care is further fueling market expansion.As per MRFR analysis, the Blood Platelets Market Growth Size was estimated at 6.08 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Blood Platelets Market is expected to grow from 6.3 USD Billion) in 2024 to 9.2 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Blood Platelets Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 3.51% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/43172 Top Blood Platelets Market CompaniesHaemoneticsBaxter InternationalGrifolsFresenius KabiMacopharmaBloodCenter of WisconsinMiltenyi BiotecKawasaki Disease FoundationAntigenicsMediwareBiotestOctapharmaTerumoHemaCareAmerican Red CrossThe Global Blood Platelets Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for blood platelets in various medical treatments. As the population ages and the incidence of chronic diseases rises, there is a corresponding need for medical procedures that require platelet transfusions.Conditions such as leukemia, hemophilia, and other blood disorders have seen a rise in patient numbers, thereby escalating the requirement for blood platelet products. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are investing in advanced blood collection and processing technologies to ensure a steady supply of platelets.Buy Now - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=43172 Industry Detailed Segmentation:Blood Platelets Market Segmentation InsightsBlood Platelets Market Type OutlookPlatelet Rich PlasmaPlatelet Poor PlasmaPlatelet ConcentrateBlood Platelets Market Application OutlookOrthopedicsDentalCosmetic SurgeryCardiologyBlood Platelets Market End Use OutlookHospitalsAmbulatory Surgical CentersResearch LaboratoriesBlood Platelets Market Regional OutlookNorth AmericaEuropeSouth AmericaAsia PacificMiddle East and AfricaThe Global Blood Platelets Market has seen significant growth driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases requiring platelet transfusions, advancements in collection and storage technologies, and rising awareness regarding the importance of blood donation.Competitive insights into this market reveal a landscape characterized by key players innovating in products and services. These companies are constantly striving to improve the quality of platelet products, enhance processing technologies, and address the rising demand for blood components in clinical settings.Read More Details - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/blood-platelets-market-43172 Blood Platelets Market – Key BenefitsRising Demand for Platelet TransfusionsThe increasing incidence of chronic diseases, trauma cases, and surgeries has heightened the demand for platelet transfusions, driving market growth and investment in advanced blood component separation technologies.Advancements in Platelet Storage and TransportationInnovations in cold storage, pathogen reduction technologies, and extended shelf-life solutions have significantly enhanced the viability and safety of platelets, improving overall supply chain efficiency.Increased Awareness and Government SupportPublic and private sector initiatives aimed at encouraging blood donation and improving transfusion safety standards have positively impacted the availability of platelets, fostering market expansion.Technological Developments in ApheresisImprovements in apheresis systems enable the selective extraction of platelets with greater precision and yield, reducing donor strain and increasing the efficiency of platelet collection.Growing Use in Cancer and Hematological TreatmentsPlatelet transfusions are essential in oncology and for patients with blood disorders, making this segment a consistent driver of market demand as cancer incidences continue to rise globally.Emergence of Personalized Medicine and BiologicsThe integration of platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapies in orthopedics, sports medicine, and cosmetic procedures has opened new market opportunities beyond traditional transfusion applications.Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging MarketsDeveloping regions are investing heavily in healthcare systems, including blood banks and transfusion services, creating untapped growth potential for platelet collection and distribution.More Related Reports:South America EHR EMR Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/south-america-ehr-emr-market-44690 Spain EHR EMR Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/spain-ehr-emr-market-44693 UK EHR EMR Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/uk-ehr-emr-market-44686 US Global EHR EMR Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/us-global-ehr-emr-market-13352 China Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/china-healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-market-44713 GCC Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/gcc-healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-market-44708 Germany Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/germany-healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-market-44707 India Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management Market: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-healthcare-revenue-cycle-management-market-44712 About UsMarket Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. MRFR’s approach combines the proprietary information with various data sources to give an extensive understanding to the client about the latest key developments, expected events and also about what action to take based on these aspects.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.