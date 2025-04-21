Bioprocess Bags Market to Hit USD 5.0 Billion by 2035, Growing at 8.28% CAGR from 2025 | Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

As per MRFR analysis, the Bioprocess Bags Market Size was estimated at 1.92 (USD Billion) in 2023

US, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The bioprocess bags market is an essential component of the biopharmaceutical industry, primarily used for various applications such as cell culture, drug manufacturing, and laboratory processes. These bags are designed for the storage, transportation, and processing of biological materials, offering advantages such as flexibility, ease of use, and reduced contamination risk. The growing demand for biologics and biosimilars, along with the shift towards single-use technologies, has fueled the adoption of bioprocess bags in both small and large-scale production environments.

As per MRFR analysis, the Bioprocess Bags Market Growth Size was estimated at 1.92 (USD Billion) in 2023. The Bioprocess Bags Market is expected to grow from 2.08 (USD Billion) in 2024 to 5.0 (USD Billion) by 2035. The Bioprocess Bags Market CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 8.28% during the forecast period (2025 - 2035).

Top Bioprocess Bags Market Companies

Afton Chemicals

Danaher Corporation

Merck KGaA

Sartorius AG

Cytiva

Pall Corporation

Stedim Biotech

Repligen Corporation

L. Gore and Associates

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Lonza Group

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BioRad Laboratories

MPC Technologies

GE Healthcare

The global biopharmaceuticals market has seen a remarkable surge in demand, which is significantly driving the growth of the Global Bioprocess Bags Market. This growing demand can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the need for innovative and effective treatment options.

As bioprocess bags play a critical role in the manufacturing and storage of biopharmaceuticals, their usage has become indispensable in modern biotechnology.

Industry Detailed Segmentation:

Bioprocess Bags Market Segmentation Insights

Bioprocess Bags Market Application Outlook

Cell Culture

Filtration

Storage

Transport

Bioprocess Bags Market Material Outlook

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Bioprocess Bags Market End Use Outlook

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Contract Manufacturing

Academic Institutions

Bioprocess Bags Market Capacity Outlook

Below 10 Liters

10 to 50 Liters

50 to 100 Liters

Above 100 Liters

Bioprocess Bags Market Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

South America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

The Global Bioprocess Bags Market data reflected a trend toward automation and digitization in these applications, which is driving growth across the entire market. Key trends included an increasing focus on sustainability, necessitating eco-friendly materials and processes that align with global regulations.

While the growth trajectory appeared promising, challenges like maintaining aseptic conditions during processing and transport remain critical, demanding continuous innovation. This evolving landscape presents opportunities for growth, particularly within the Cell Culture and Filtration segments, as demand for bioprocess solutions continues to expand in response to emerging therapeutic developments.

Bioprocess Bags Market – Key Benefits

Cost Efficiency

Bioprocess bags reduce the need for traditional stainless-steel equipment, leading to lower capital and operational costs. Their disposable nature eliminates the need for cleaning and sterilization, resulting in reduced labor and utility expenses.

Scalability and Flexibility

These bags are available in a wide range of sizes, allowing for seamless scaling from R&D to full-scale production. Their modularity supports flexible manufacturing setups and easier process adjustments.

Improved Contamination Control

Single-use bioprocess bags significantly reduce the risk of cross-contamination between batches. This is especially critical in biopharmaceutical production, where sterility and product integrity are essential.

Time Savings

By eliminating cleaning and sterilization steps, bioprocess bags accelerate setup and turnaround times. This enables faster product development and more efficient production cycles.

Environmental Benefits

Despite being single-use, many bioprocess bags are made from recyclable or biodegradable materials. Moreover, the reduction in water and chemical use compared to traditional systems contributes to more sustainable operations.

Enhanced Process Reliability

Manufacturers can rely on the consistent quality and performance of bioprocess bags, which are designed to meet strict regulatory standards. This consistency helps maintain batch integrity and process reproducibility.

Space Optimization

Bioprocess bags require less infrastructure and footprint compared to rigid stainless-steel systems. This enables more compact facility designs and better use of available space.

Rapid Implementation and Changeover

The ease of deployment and minimal setup time make bioprocess bags ideal for rapid facility setup or transitioning between different products and processes.

