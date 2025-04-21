EGLE announces 2025 Environmental Service Award winners

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is pleased to announce the 2025 EGLE Environmental Service Award winners.

The 6-8th grade Environmental Service Award winner is Grand Rapids Montessori Academy’s E2 class for their "Taking Care of Our Place -- Our Campus, Our Community, Our Watershed" project.

The 9-12th grade Environmental Service Award winner is Buchanan High School's Environmental Science classes for their “Restored Prairie Habitat: Creating a Lifelong Environmental Impact” project.

This prestigious award recognizes exceptional environmental projects completed by one middle and one high school student, group, or class in grades 6-12. Eligible projects demonstrate tangible results and benefits to Michigan’s environment, such as protecting the Great Lakes, restoring ecosystems, improving air or water quality, or conserving energy and resources. Projects were completed by school or extracurricular groups, such as scouts or 4-H clubs, between February 1, 2024, and March 1, 2025. If you have any questions, please email Samantha Lichtenwald at LichtenwaldS@Michigan.gov

Winning projects will be honored at the MI Student Sustainability Summit, on May 20, 2025.