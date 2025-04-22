CTW Inc. Announces Global Launch of 'High School D×D Operation Paradise Infinity' on G123 Browser Game Platform

High school DxD OPI Released Pre-registration rewards are being sent out! Everyone gets Kiryu Aika! Destroy stages with your very own party Log in for 2 days to get Gasper!

CTW Inc. Announces the Global Launch of High School D×D Operation Paradise Infinity

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ■A Strategy RPG Featuring Dynamic Character Art High School D×D Operation Paradise Infinity is a newly released RPG based on the popular TV anime series High School D×D. Players can form teams utilizing unique character skills and attributes to advance through a variety of in-game stages.The title is now available on the G123 browser platform and can be played across mobile devices, tablets, PCs, and other web-enabled platforms—no downloads or account registration required.Exclusive character illustrations, original in-game designs, and special scenes are featured throughout the game. A launch teaser video showcasing the game’s visuals has also been released.▶ Game Access: https://s.g123.jp/1dhzlf3w ▶ Launch Teaser: https://youtu.be/-ccCuxbvEp0 ■Character Development and Customization FeaturesPlayers can enhance character rarities, star levels, and equipment. As gameplay progresses, characters become stronger and more versatile. Over 60 characters are available at launch, with additional content—including limited-time characters and designs—scheduled for future updates.■Pre-Registration Rewards DistributedTo commemorate the global release, pre-registration rewards are being distributed to all users. Recipients will receive 15 Advanced Contracts and the character Kiryu Aika, delivered to their in-game mailbox.Advanced Contracts are used in the game’s Special Summon system to obtain characters ranging from 3★ to 5★. Included in the pool are Rias, Akeno, Asia, Gasper, Koneko, and others. Kiryu Aika features a skill capable of applying the Doze status to enemies, which is advantageous in early gameplay.■Limited-Time Login CampaignAdditional characters can be acquired through login-based campaigns. Gasper becomes available after logging in for two consecutive days, and Irina after eight days. Rias is obtainable through designated in-game packs. These early-stage characters are intended to support initial party formation.■Game OverviewTitle: High School D×D Operation Paradise InfinityGenre: RPGPrice: Free to play (with optional in-game purchases)■About the AnimeBased on the TV anime High School DxD HERO, the fourth season of the well-known High School DxD series published by KADOKAWA Fantasia Bunko.■About G123G123 is a browser-based gaming platform operated by CTW Inc., offering high-quality games derived from popular Japanese anime properties. Games on the platform are playable instantly on smartphones, tablets, or PCs—no installation or account setup required. Available English-language titles include So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break.Official Website: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ■About CTWCTW is the developer and operator of the G123 gaming platform.Company Name: CTW Inc.Head Office: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiFounded: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness Area: Internet platform operationCorporate Site: https://ctw.inc/ ⓒIchiei Ishibumi・Miyama-ZERO/KADOKAWA/HighSchoolDD HERO PARTNERSⓒCTW, INC. All rights reserved.All company, product, and service names mentioned are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

High School D×D Operation Paradise Infinity Trailer

