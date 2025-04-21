GovOS Launches Self-Service Solutions to Streamline Records Requests and Protect Against Fraud

AI-powered identity verification solution with integrated payments enables governments to offer a seamless remote self-service experience to constituents.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovOS, the leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments , today announced the launch of self-service solutions that enable offices to expand their digital service offerings by enabling records requests using AI-powered ID certification with fully integrated payment and reconciliation capabilities.With this newest self-service solution, GovOS ID Verify, state and local agencies can now offer remote records request optionality with AI-powered identity verification that enhances security and reduces fraud. To complete the transaction, constituents and businesses submitting the request can easily pay online with GovOS Pay, which offers agencies a fully integrated payment solution that lowers their transaction costs and simplifies account reconciliation."As a county clerk, I am balancing two important considerations: making public records accessible while protecting against fraud,” said Lindsey Brown, Gillespie County Clerk, TX. “What GovOS self-service solutions will enable us to do is to make it easier to access our office's services while also improving our fraud protections."GovOS self-service solutions are built to power document requests, including:-Certified copies of land records-Birth, death, and marriage certificates-Marriage license applications-Assumed name requests and applicationsGovOS Pay offers agencies a fully integrated, lower-cost solution through:-Simpler accounting and reconciliation with various options for collecting or absorbing the processing fees-Better pricing with no subscription cost and competitive processing fees“Self-service solutions reduce the burden of long lines in the recorder’s office to request copies or apply for services. Anytime, anywhere access makes it simple and convenient for applicants, with the added benefit of reducing the risk of fraud,” explained Nagi Prabhu, Chief Product Officer. “With GovOS ID Verify, agencies can expand their digital services to offer more services remotely. This solution, paired with GovOS Pay and eSignature, offers an end-to-end self-service solution that simplifies requests and transactions for office staff, constituents, and businesses.”Traditional ID verification methods—such as in-person visual checks or public data-based authentication—are increasingly vulnerable to social engineering fraud. GovOS ID Verify mitigates these risks by leveraging advanced AI and database verification, ensuring a precise and fraud-resistant process. GovOS ID Verify complies with IAL2 level of NIST SP 800-63 standard. It is currently available via the GovOS Public Records Suite With GovOS Pay, government agencies can use all traditional and modern payment methods while benefiting from industry-leading security and compliance standards. The system integrates with GovOS solutions, processes payments directly, and deposits funds into existing bank accounts. Real-time transaction updates simplify reconciliation and keep records accurate. GovOS Pay complies with all relevant card industry standards.About GovOSGovOS is modernizing the business of government. The company is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and constituents. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 700 government agencies across the United States. With the company’s secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services. In 2025, GovOS was named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology for the third time.For more information, visit GovOS.com

