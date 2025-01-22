GovOS Named to the 2025 GovTech 100 List

Annual list highlights top tech companies working with state and local governments in the U.S.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovOS, the leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments , has been selected as a GovTech 100 company by Government Technology magazine for the third year.“It is an incredible honor to once again be recognized by Government Technology on the GovTech 100 list,” said Matt Coury, CEO, GovOS. “This recognition reflects the trust and collaboration we share with the many dedicated state and local government leaders we proudly serve. Their passion for transforming communities inspires us to continue advancing the latest innovations to deliver impactful solutions that truly make a difference. We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to support their critical work.”The GovTech 100 is a list of the top 100 technology companies working with state and local government agencies across the United States to make a difference in communities.“For the last decade, the GovTech 100 has been a cornerstone for curating companies focused on state and local government as their primary customer,” said Dustin Haisler, President, e.Republic. “It has become a platform for validating the incredible innovation in this market–from early-stage startups to publicly traded enterprises. With the rise of exponential technologies and evolving behaviors, the market activity, in many ways, feels like it’s just heating up.”The full 2025 GovTech 100 list can be viewed here: govtech.com/100 About GovOSGovOS is modernizing the business of government. The company is a leading provider of transaction and compliance software for state and local governments to streamline property, licensing, and tax interactions with businesses and constituents. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, GovOS serves more than 800 government agencies across the United States. With the company’s secure suite of cloud-based solutions, governments can maximize revenue, increase compliance, reduce costs, and meet constituent demand for modern, self-service transaction and payment services. In 2025, GovOS was named to the GovTech 100 list by Government Technology for the third time.For more information, visit GovOS.com

