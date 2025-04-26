Artist Hunter Drops Explosive New Single 'HUNTIN' Featuring the legendary Mr. Killa & Produced by Red Hot DJ Avalanche

ST. THOMAS, VIRGIN ISLANDS, U.S., April 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising Caribbean star Hunter continues his meteoric climb with the release of “HUNTIN,” a powerhouse single featuring Soca heavyweight, Mr. Killa, produced by super Producer/DJ Avalanche and mixed and mastered by go-to wizard engineer, Parry Jack. Blending raw energy, piercing lyrics, pulsating rhythms and rebellious island fire, “HUNTIN” cements Hunter’s place as a solid contender among the region’s soca and music elite. The single arrives at a pivotal moment for the Virgin Islands artist, as Hunter has been officially nominated for a Caribbean Music Awards , the Best New Artist (SOCA) 2025, celebrating excellence across the region’s musical landscape.The song is being released just in time for St. Thomas Carnival in his home island, the USVI. “HUNTIN” isn’t just a song — it’s a war cry. With Mr. Killa’s commanding vocals, driving super-star vibes and DJ Avalanche’s signature production flair, the track is a J’ouvert Giant, channeling the spirit of carnival, resistance, and cultural pride. The song fuses modern Soca with cinematic energy and a fearless Caribbean warrior aesthetic, symbolized in its bold visuals and chain-breaking imagery.“This track is about unleashing what’s inside us — the hunger, the hustle, the pride of being from the Caribbean. I’m honored and super grateful to be working with the very best in the business on this production. We’re not waiting for opportunities — we’re HUNTIN them down,” said Hunter. Hunter’s nomination for Best Emerging Artist at the Caribbean Music Awards is a testament to his rapid rise and relentless passion. From local shows in the U.S. Virgin Islands, to carnival performances regionally and abroad, to regional radio spins and now global streaming platforms, Hunter is turning heads and commanding attention.The HUNTIN project is released under TEMPO Records and Executive Produced by and under the creative direction of Caribbean Media Mogul, Frederick A. Morton, Jr. “Mr. TEMPO”. “Hunter is a cultural weapon — raw talent, fearless energy, and an authentic voice for the Virgin Islands and the wider Caribbean to the world,” said Morton. “We’re proud to stand behind him as he continues to HUNT and level up.” The single “HUNTIN” is now available on all major streaming platforms. Fans can also experience the explosive visuals on Hunter’s digital & social media platforms.STREAM NOW: https://linktr.ee/offhuntermusic Follow Hunter on Instagram: @offhuntermusic #HUNTIN #Hunting #HunterVI #CaribbeanMusicAwards #MrKilla #DJAvalanche #TEMPO #TempoNetworks #VirginIslandsVibes #SpiceVibes #USVI #Grenada #MrTEMPO

