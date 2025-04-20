Volunteers make homeless Veteran stand down event a success

When a Veteran faces homelessness, the path to stable housing can be blocked by countless barriers. That’s why, each April, staff and volunteers at the VA Bay Pines Healthcare System dedicate a Saturday to their annual stand down event—working side by side to break down those barriers and bring Veterans one step closer to home.

This year, the event drew 385 Veterans to connect with housing services, receive health screenings, get haircuts, pick up donated clothes and food, and more.

Some of the Veterans in attendance were experiencing unsheltered homelessness, but others were already enrolled in VA homeless programs—seeking additional support or simply a chance to connect with others facing similar challenges.

“I say this all the time, but it’s really a one-stop shop,” said Blossom Kapper, Health Care for Homeless Veterans outreach coordinator and supervisor at VA Bay Pines and the primary organizer of the event.

Volunteer power

The day wouldn’t have been possible without a small but mighty army of volunteers and resource vendors.

More than 75 vendors staffed exhibit tables that provided information on medical, legal, housing and other programs. Sprinkled throughout the exhibition area were donated giveaways. A volunteer from the local American Legion barbecued lunch for everyone and a DJ set the mood with music.

“Veterans come in high volume, and we definitely couldn’t do it without our volunteers. They help it be an attractive event that Veterans want to come to,” said Kapper.

Over 100 volunteers—many of them returning participants—donated their time to setting up, preparing food for attendees and other volunteers, and escorting Veterans who needed assistance.

Some volunteers were Veterans themselves. Kapper said one formerly homeless Veteran returns every year to distribute flyers to encampments, help hand out supplies, and even assemble donations like bikes.

Though the doors didn’t officially open until 9 a.m., Veterans began arriving three hours earlier. Registration and breakfast began around 7:30, and the first stop for Veterans was with a social worker who conducted a homelessness screening and matched Veterans up with the services they needed that day.

Having their day in court

The hallmark of the day—and something that’s rare among VA stand down events—was the stand down court.

A judge and dozens of staffers volunteer their time each year to set up a courthouse on the VA Bay Pines campus to process old charges and waive fines and fees that are holding Veterans back from being able to secure housing.

“When they walk out of that court, they’ll literally cheer,” said Kapper.

This year, the court saw 28 Veterans and waived $83,806.96.

For Veterans who’ve been unable to get driver’s licenses due to unpaid fines, a mobile DMV unit is available to produce them on the spot. Licenses in hand, these Veterans leave the stand down better prepared to find employment, stabilize their financial situation and regain their independence. Twenty-four Veterans were served in the DMV bus, and $2,317 in donated funds helped assist Veterans with reinstatement fees and driver’s licenses.

Additionally, the Veterans Benefits Administration supported 195 Veterans, helping to fully process 11 claims and submit 10 intent-to-file forms—allowing those Veterans to preserve their effective date while they gather the documents needed to complete a full benefits claim.

