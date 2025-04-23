Free mental wellness app for Veterans and their families

Editor’s note: The sharing of any non-VA information does not constitute an endorsement of products and services on the part of VA. Veterans should verify the information with the organization offering. Innerworld is not a substitute for professional mental health therapy.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call 988 then PRESS 1, or visit www.veteranscrisisline.net.

Unlock free membership to Innerworld, a peer, social-support, mental-wellness app. Become an anonymous avatar in a community built for Veterans and their family members. You can learn life-changing tools and help others on topics like depression, anxiety, trauma, transitioning to civilian life and more. For a limited time, Innerworld is offering free lifetime membership to Veterans and their family members. Innerworld is also hiring and training Veterans who are interested in facilitating mental wellness groups.

How to redeem your free membership:

Create your anonymous account for free lifetime membership. Download Innerworld on your tablet, mobile device or Meta Quest VR headset. Create an avatar and join your first event.

Once inside, you’ll have access to both the Veteran community and Innerworld’s larger community. There are over 100 weekly events ranging from educational mental wellness sessions to fun social activities. There’s even special Veterans support groups, where you can connect with fellow Veterans or family members who understand what you’re going through.