From ice to inspiration: Flyers Warriors skate to new heights for Veterans and their community

Each Sunday morning in a New Jersey suburb of Philadelphia, the Flyers Warriors lace up their skates and take the ice for their weekly practice. More than 100 disabled Veterans, split into five teams based on skill level, spend their morning preparing for the USA Hockey 2025 Warrior National Championships in Coral Springs, Florida, where they’ll compete against other teams to become national champions.

Founded in 2019 to provide recreational and therapeutic experiences, the Flyers Warriors have become more than a team—they’re a family. Players skate year-round, forging bonds and rediscovering camaraderie many thought they’d lost after military service. Sundays are not just for practice; they’re for connection, and rebuilding confidence on and off the ice.

“I’ve witnessed firsthand the VA Adaptive Sports Grant’s impact on the Flyers Warriors,” said Rob Baer, Warriors assistant head coach. “It expanded our program, giving players more opportunities to play the game they love and using hockey as a therapeutic outlet.”

While the Warriors grew closer as a family, sustaining the program became a growing challenge. The team relied on donations, sponsors and fundraising to cover ice rentals, uniforms, equipment, tournament travel and other expenses. As membership and costs rose, so did uncertainty about sustainability. The VA Adaptive Sports Grant soon transformed the program.

VA awards Adaptive Sports Grants to various organizations. These grants provide opportunities for Veterans to improve their independence, well-being and quality of life through adaptive sports and therapeutic arts programs. In fiscal year 2024, approximately $16 million was allocated to 91 organizations across 50 states, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico, impacting over 15,500 Veterans and service members.

For the Warriors, the VA grant erased financial worries.

“The VA Adaptive Sports Grant is the most impactful thing that has ever happened to our program,” said Kevin Emore, Army Veteran and Warriors vice president. “During our grant period, membership increased by 35%, with many players new to the game. We can now hire professional coaches, purchase proper gear and help Veterans stay fit, work hard and build community in a competitive, healthy environment.”

With financial relief from the grant, the Warriors extended their impact beyond the rink. You can find them refurbishing schools, cleaning playgrounds, volunteering with local hockey programs and seeking ways to make a difference in their communities. As membership grows, the Warriors’ community impact deepens, proving hockey’s power to connect and heal.

When Warriors from across the United States take the ice at Nationals April 24-28, 2025, VA will be right there with them, hosting a three-day Veterans Assistance Expo to connect Veterans and their families to VA programs, resources and benefits, reinforcing VA’s broader support for the Warrior Hockey community.

The VA Adaptive Sports Grant propelled the Flyers Warriors to new heights, expanding their family and impact, demonstrating how adaptive sports can amplify success and connection for Veterans nationwide.

The Adaptive Sports Grant Program is facilitated and managed by the National Veterans Sports Programs and Special Events Office.

Get more information on the grant application process and requirements.