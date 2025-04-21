Jethro Smith’s Spiritual Works Featured at the 30th Annual LA Times Festival of Books

Author Jethro Smith In Living in the Psychic Realm by Jethro Smith Uncle Jethro’s Guide to the Sixth Sense by Jethro Smith MainSpring Books

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, MainSpring Books proudly features two enlightening titles by gifted intuitive and spiritual teacher Jethro Smith—books that offer both practical metaphysical tools and a deeply personal look at the psychic experience.

A natural-born intuitive and part Native American Indian, Jethro Smith has been able to see auras, read energy, and communicate beyond the physical realm since childhood. Professionally helping others for over 30 years, he is a certified psychic, Reiki Master, and host of the radio show Psychics Gone Wild. His unique journey and lifelong dedication to light work are captured in two compelling publications available at this year’s festival.

In Living in the Psychic Realm, is a powerful autobiographical account that offers a behind-the-scenes view of growing up with heightened metaphysical senses. From a young boy who unknowingly communicated with the dead to a spiritually grounded adult using his gifts to guide others, Smith’s journey is equal parts inspiring and eye-opening. This revealing narrative invites readers to consider the psychic world not as a fantasy, but as a deeper layer of human experience—one that has the power to change lives and bring healing to those who seek understanding.

His second book, Uncle Jethro’s Guide to the Sixth Sense: Awakening Your Intuition, Smith provides a hands-on, step-by-step guide for tuning into one’s natural intuitive abilities. Using tools such as dice, dominoes, and ancient symbols, readers learn how to access the metaphysical world with greater clarity. Through true stories, guided meditations, and simple daily practices, the book empowers readers to heighten their sixth sense and strengthen their connection to the energy around them.

As the world becomes more curious about the unseen, Smith’s works provide clarity, comfort, and a sense of empowerment. These titles are essential reading for anyone interested in exploring the intuitive self, the energy body, and the spiritual truths that guide us from within.

Readers and attendees of the 30th Annual LA Times Festival of Books are encouraged to explore these two standout titles at the MainSpring Books exhibit—an invitation to journey inward, unlock hidden potential, and embrace the sixth sense we all possess.

