100 Lucky Readers to Win Advance Copies of John Gilstrap’s Explosive New Thriller 'Burned Bridges' on Goodreads

John Gilstrap

This exclusive giveaway begins on April 24 and runs through May 8, 2025. Hurry to enter.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York Times bestselling author and literary phenomenon John Gilstrap invites readers to get an early look at his electrifying new thriller, Burned Bridges, the first installment in a bold new series starring fan-favorite FBI Director Irene Rivers. In celebration of the upcoming release, Kensington Publishing is hosting a Goodreads Giveaway from April 24 through May 8, 2025, offering 100 lucky readers the chance to win a free hardcover copy of Burned Bridges before it hits shelves on May 27, 2025.

For more information about the book giveaway, click here.

To preorder a copy of Burned Bridges, follow this link: https://bit.ly/44xDzdi

“Irene Rivers is the kind of femme fatale who doesn’t just walk into a room, she owns it. She’s brilliant, fearless, and uncompromising. Fans have been begging for more of her since she first appeared in the Jonathan Grave series, and now she’s finally getting the spotlight she deserves. This Goodreads giveaway is the perfect way for readers to tap into Irene’s raw power and experience firsthand why she’s impossible to forget,” exclaims Gilstrap.

Burned Bridges unveils Irene Rives as she has never been seen before, says Gilstrap. Fleeing the cutthroat politics of Washington for the quiet of rural West Virginia, Rivers is forced to discover new enemies and buried secrets far more dangerous than anything she left behind. When a murder cover-up surfaces on her family’s land, Irene must go off the grid to protect her loved ones, relying on nothing but her training, her instincts, and her unbreakable resolve.

Gilstrap, known for his action-packed Jonathan Grave series, delivers a heart-pounding standalone that fans of Catherine Coulter, Tess Gerritsen, and Patricia Cornwell won’t want to miss.

“This is a chance for all readers and fans of the Jonathan Grave series to see a character they love in a different light and delve into the psyche of Irene Rivers, a woman who’s always been a force, but now we get to see the fire behind the badge,” says Gilstrap.

Don’t miss the opportunity to see Gilstrap live at the Pikes Peak Writers Conference, taking place May 1–5, 2025. He will be featured as a keynote speaker, in addition to leading workshops and critiquing manuscripts. Follow this link for more information: https://conference.pikespeakwriters.org/

About John Gilstrap:

John Gilstrap is the New York Times bestselling author of over 30 acclaimed thrillers and a celebrated voice in crime fiction. His work has been translated into multiple languages and optioned for film. Known for his gripping narratives, razor-sharp characters, and insider knowledge of law enforcement and military operations, Gilstrap consistently raises the bar for contemporary thrillers.

For more about John Gilstrap, visit https://www.johngilstrap.com/ or follow him on social media @JohnGilstrap.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.