UN Commutech Group Hosts Earth Day Celebration and 'United Nations of Fashion' with Creative Wall Street Peace Awards

United Nations Commutech Group Hosts Earth Day Celebration and “United Nations of Fashion” with Creative Wall Street Peace Awards Ceremony on April 22, 2025

This event is a powerful fusion of fashion, art, and advocacy, “We’re celebrating our planet’s diversity while addressing critical global challenges.” — Dr. Konopka.

NEW YORK , NYC, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The United Nations Commutech Group, in collaboration with Creative Wall Street, is thrilled to announce a spectacular Earth Day Celebration and Fashion Show, followed by the esteemed Creative Wall Street Peace Awards Ceremony. This transformative event will take place at the Royal Queen in Flushing, Queens, showcasing the “United Nations of Fashion” VIP Show, a vibrant celebration of the Earth’s diversity, sustainability, and the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Curated to empower under served communities and foster global unity, the event will feature world-renowned designers, artists, and advocates, headlined by celebrity fashion designer César Galindo.United Nations Commutech Group: Bridging Art and ImpactLed by Chairman Andy Lin, the United Nations Commutech Group, Inc. is a New York-based organization committed to promoting cultural exchange, peace, and community empowerment through innovative platforms. By blending art, fashion, and social impact, Commutech Group creates opportunities for global collaboration, advancing the United Nations’ mission of a more equitable world. Partnering with Creative Wall Street, led by CEO Jeremy Lin, this event amplifies their shared vision of harnessing creativity for social change, making it a landmark moment for New York City’s contribution towards diversifying community and international collaborations harboring the promotion of the UN’s global peace initiatives.A Visionary PartnershipThe Earth Day Celebration and Fashion Show is co-curated by Dr. Jessica Konopka, CEO of Regenexis Aesthetics and the United Nations Commutech Group’s Ambassador of Love and Peace and Arts and Fashion Director, alongside Catherine Schuller, Creative Director of Cosmoda Alliance and Co-Executive Producer of NYFW Cosplay Runway. Dr. Konopka, a former orthopedic surgeon turned lifestyle coach, entrepreneur, and fashion model, merges medical precision with haute couture innovation. Her recent “Batman X Nighthawk Crossover Odyssey” Haute Couture gown for NYFW 2025, commissioned by Regenexis Aesthetics and showcased and curated by Catherine Schuller of Cosmoda Alliance, earned widespread acclaim in media. Schuller, a fashion legend, and a pioneer in inclusive fashion, champions diverse representation through her sustainable Marvel-inspired jewelry collection and advocacy for her late husband, Marvel editor Mark Gruenwald’s legacy.“This event is a powerful fusion of fashion, art, and advocacy,” says Dr. Konopka. “We’re celebrating our planet’s diversity while addressing critical global challenges, uniting communities through creativity.” Schuller adds, “The runway is a platform for empowerment, sustainability, and storytelling that uplifts the underserved.”The “United Nations of Fashion” VIP ShowThe powerhouse Fashion Showcase will present extraordinary collections of celebrity designers that embody the Earth’s cultural and ecological diversity, spotlighting SDGs such as climate action, gender equality, and reduced inequalities. Leading the lineup is celebrity designer César Galindo, joined by an exceptional roster of global talents whose designs champion sustainability and empowerment:1. César Galindo (Crescala)César Galindo, a Mexican-American visionary, stylist, and entrepreneur, headlines the VIP Showcase with his bold, sustainable designs. With a 35-year career shaping iconic brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Calvin Klein, and L.A.M.B. by Gwen Stefani, Galindo’s work is a testament to creativity and cultural heritage. His 1993 kimono dress, featured on the cover of Elle, solidified his place in fashion’s elite, while his styling for stars like Madonna and Courtney Cox has defined red-carpet glamour. Born in Houston to a hardworking family, Galindo learned to sew from his seamstress mother, infusing his designs with Mexican roots and a commitment to equity. His collection for the Mega Show will celebrate cultural diversity and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), blending vibrant artistry with eco-conscious innovation.2. John Ashford (Authentic by John Ashford)Visionary shoe designer John Ashford brings his bold and vibrant nature-inspired artistry to the runway. Since launching The John Ashford Collection in 2003 and Authentic by John Ashford in 2012, his handcrafted footwear has redefined couture, blending traditional Italian techniques with bold, sustainable aesthetics. Featured in over 20 high-fashion magazines and worn by A-listers like Alicia Keys and Paris Hilton, Ashford’s designs align with SDG 15 (Life on Land), celebrating biodiversity through vibrant, eco-friendly creations.3. Vernice Holmes (Sixty by Vernice)Vernice Holmes, founder of Sixty by Vernice, transforms her original artwork into sustainable DreamCoats crafted from recycled crepe and banana silk. Based in Connecticut, Holmes uses fashion as a platform for storytelling and community impact, collaborating with nonprofits like Family Reentry’s Center for Reentry Justice to empower formerly incarcerated women. Her collection supports SDG 12 (Responsible Consumption and Production) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities), inviting audiences to embrace identity and sustainability.Additional designers include Nataliia Skulska (DANADesign), whose elegant, eco-friendly collections empower women in alignment with SDG 5 (Gender Equality), and Lika Rossi, a rising talent known for innovative, sustainable designs. Skulska’s work, showcased at NYFW and A Very Brooklyn Fashion Week, reflects simplicity and comfort, while Rossi’s creations add a fresh perspective to the global runway. Instagram:Creative Wall Street Peace Awards CeremonyThe evening will culminate in the Creative Wall Street Peace Awards Ceremony, hosted by CEO Jeremy Lin. This prestigious event will honor individuals and organizations driving peace, cultural exchange, and community empowerment. By recognizing artists, activists, and leaders, the ceremony reinforces the event’s alignment with the United Nations’ mission of global unity and social impact.Empowering Under Served CommunitiesThe Earth Day Celebration and Fashion Show is a clarion call to uplift under served communities through art and advocacy. Partnerships with local and global nonprofits aim to raise funds and awareness for initiatives supporting education, sustainable livelihoods, and empowerment for marginalized groups.Join the MovementThe United Nations Commutech Group and Creative Wall Street has invited ambassadors and international dignitaries to join this historic celebration on April 22, 2025, at the Royal Queen in Flushing, Queens. Expect an unforgettable evening of fashion, art, and advocacy, uniting diverse voices for a sustainable, equitable future.About the United Nations Commutech GroupChaired by Andy Lin, the United Nations Commutech Group, Inc. fosters cultural exchange, peace, and empowerment through art, fashion, and global initiatives. Based in New York, it advances the United Nations’ vision of a united, sustainable world.

