Honoring Veterans: Army Veteran Albert Flores Tristan

Army Veteran Albert Flores Tristan was born in Dallas, Texas, in March 1949. Initially hailing from Mexico, Tristan immigrated to the United States at the age of six in 1955. After completing his education at North Dallas High School in 1968, he remained in Texas until his enlistment during the Vietnam War in September 1969. He would attain the rank of specialist, fulfilling the role of an infantryman while stationed in Quang Ngai Province, South Vietnam.

Throughout his military tour, Tristan served with A Company, 3rd Battalion, 11th Light Infantry Brigade, 1st Infantry. In July 1970 during his deployment, Tristan was reported as killed in action (KIA) from hostile forces; he was 21. His service was duly recognized with nine awards and commemorations, among them a Purple Heart, a Silver Star and a National Defense Service Medal.

Tristan was buried at Restland Memorial Park in Dallas, Texas, and his name is engraved at the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. (VVM Wall, Panel 09w, Line 125). He was recently commemorated on May 26, 2022, during the Coca Cola 600 in Concord, North Carolina, as part of a tribute honoring his legacy and that of all U.S. military members and their families for Military Appreciation Month.

We honor his service.

Writer: Antonio Meija

Editors: Lillian Williams, Kinsey Spratt

Researchers: Charmonie Baugh, Kelsey Burchard

Graphic Designer: Kiki Kelley