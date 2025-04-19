Veteran finds purpose with immersive technology

U.S. Army Veteran Dennis Wagner found himself living in a new area and in a deepened state of depression after his wife passed away. “I just wouldn’t do anything,” he said, which significantly impacted his quality of life and the chronic pain he was experiencing.

Wagner found himself rarely leaving the house or seeing others—something that changed when he started participating in group virtual reality (VR) sessions during recreation therapy at the Indianapolis VA alongside Veteran peers.

Veterans come together during these sessions to use immersive technology for wellness, pain relief and mental health challenges. When Wagner started participating in these sessions, his life completely changed.

“I’ve taken my existence on this earth from a zero to a 50 out of 10,” he shared. “I can’t tell you how much it’s meant to me. It’s phenomenal.”

Discovering VR at VA

Wagner first heard about VR group sessions through yoga classes and recreational therapy at VA. After discussing a flyer for VR in one of his classes, he became intrigued and signed up. His first experience with VR was “unbelievable.”

“It was mind-blowing because I chose a roller coaster,” he recalled. “It was so intense, and the graphics were phenomenal.”

He quickly saw benefits from using immersive technology, both mentally and physically. “I can do more physical activities in a safe way,” he explained. “The pain level is very manageable when using VR.”

Finding a new purpose

Perhaps the biggest benefit that Wagner has found from the VR group sessions is a new purpose in life. After living in isolation for some time, he has discovered something that motivates and encourages him. This includes improving his hygiene, having a better headspace that allows him to get out of bed, shower, and take healthier care of himself.

“It’s gotten me out of the house. I have a purpose of getting out and bettering myself,” he said. “Whether it’s exercising, strengthening my core, yoga… it gives me a chance to get out. I want to do it.”

Creating a community

In addition to improvements in his mental and physical well-being, Wagner has experienced another important benefit from group VR sessions: a sense of community. Veterans find connection in these sessions and are reminded that they are not alone in their physical, mental and emotional struggles.

“The Veterans, no matter if it’s Navy, Marine, Air Force, Army, or Coast Guard, they all help one another. We share information, and that network is very important,” he said.

The connections Wagner has made in group VR sessions have grown into friendships outside of VA. “I have friends now, and they come over to my house,” he said. “They help me with shopping, certain things I can’t lift, and cooking. We play cards. Recreation Therapist Amanda Swinea has also been instrumental in helping me socially adapt.”

Wagner would encourage Veterans who are hesitant about VR to give it a try. “There are some people in my group VR sessions now that I’ve been in other groups with—I try to pass it on as much as I can.”

VA has deployed over 3,700 VR headsets across more than 170 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics in all 50 U.S. states, Puerto Rico, Guam, and American Samoa with over 40 documented use cases and over 10,000 Veteran experiences to date. To learn more, visit the VA Immersive website and watch the YouTube playlist.