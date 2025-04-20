Wicked Fabulous Launches Jewelry Line to Support LGBTQ Youth—10% of Sales Donated to Charity

Wicked Fabulous Launches Jewelry Line to Support LGBTQ Youth, created with heart, purpose, and pride.

HULL, MA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Contact: David James

Wicked Fabulous

Email: orders@wickedfabulous.com

Website: https://wickedfabulous.com

Instagram: @wickedfabulous

Wicked Fabulous, a bold and vibrant LGBTQ-owned brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of its brand-new jewelry line, created with heart, purpose, and pride. Designed to empower self-expression and give back to the community, 10% of every jewelry purchase goes directly to support LGBTQ youth charities.

LGBT pride jewelry, chakra-balancing pieces, natural crystals, and energy bracelets. Each item in our collection is carefully curated to inspire individuality, encourage healing, and radiate positive energy.

“We believe jewelry should do more than look good—it should do good,” says David James, founder of Wicked Fabulous. “We created this line not only to celebrate who we are, but to support LGBTQ youth on their own journey of identity, healing, and love.”

Whether you're drawn to vibrant rainbow designs that honor LGBTQ pride or the soothing power of natural gemstones, our pieces are crafted with care and intention. From meaningful gifts to personal treasures, every bracelet, necklace, and crystal accessory is an expression of love, style, and support.

All jewelry is proudly shipped from our home-based business in Hull, Massachusetts, where every piece is packed with positive vibes and a whole lot of fabulous.

Explore the full collection at wickedfabulous.com and join us in creating a world that celebrates authenticity, radiates love, and gives back in style.

About Wicked Fabulous

Wicked Fabulous is an LGBTQ-owned lifestyle brand rooted in pride, positivity, and purpose. With collections that include bold apparel, skincare, and now jewelry, Wicked Fabulous is on a mission to spread joy, spark confidence, and support the LGBTQ+ community—one fabulous piece at a time.

