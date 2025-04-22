Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center Urges a Baby Powder-Talcum Powder User Who Now Has Mesothelioma or Lung Cancer in Florida to Call the Gori Law Firm About a Much Better Financial Compensation Result

"If your loved one, son, daughter or mom has mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida, and they were a user of baby-talcum powder in Florida-please call the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. ” — Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center

ORLANDO , FL, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center says, "If your son, daughter or mom has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma or lung cancer in Florida and they have been using baby-talcum powder for a long time please call the lawyers at the Gori Law Firm at 866-532-2106. The Gori Law Firm is a national law firm, they have an office in Orlando and their lawyers specialize in compensation for people who have developed mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer. Sadly, some products such as baby-talcum powder used to contain asbestos.

"The horrifying thing about baby-talcum powder products is that up until recently some of these staples contained asbestos-and the worst part is if you could smell it-you had already inhaled it. Most consumers who used baby-talcum powder used this kind of product after a shower or bath because it smelled good. Many of these types of users were women or athletes who used this product to smell clean. Many of the people who used these types of products started using them when they were babies and or kids. We are aware of some people who were frequent users of baby-talcum powder and developed mesothelioma or lung cancer who are in their 20s. The typical age for a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer is about 70 years old.

Suggestions from the Florida Mesothelioma Victims Center for people with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer in Florida or nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

* “Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos?

* “Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos?

* “Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?" https://Florida.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For more information about mesothelioma please visit the government's website on this topic: https://medlineplus.gov/mesothelioma.html

