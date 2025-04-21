Additive Manufacturing Users Group Members Elect Four to Board of Directors

AMUG's 2025 – 2026 Board of Directors (from left): Front – Heather Natal and Kim Killoran; Middle – Bruce LeMaster, Shannon VanDeren, and Claire Belson Barnes; Back – Tim Bell, Robin Van Bragt, Alex Roschli, and Dallas Martin.

Newly elected AMUG Board members include Heather Natal, Alex Roschli, Kim Killoran, and William (Dallas) Martin.

ZEELAND, MI, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG) today announced the election of four individuals to its board of directors. Heather Natal, Alex Roschli, Kim Killoran, and William (Dallas) Martin will serve as Secretary, Director of Education & Conference, Director of Marketing & Events, and Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, respectively.In a vote of confidence, Heather Natal was re-elected to the position of Secretary, a role she has filled for the past two years. Presently, she serves as Chair of the Governance Committee, Co-chair of the Registration Committee, and as a member of the Executive Committee and Event & Hospitality Committee. Heather was awarded AMUG's coveted DINO (Distinguished INnovator Operator) Award in 2024.Alex Roschli was elected to serve as Director of Education & Conference after four years as a member and Co-chair of the Track Leader Committee and Agenda & Program Committee member. These committees are instrumental components of AMUG's education and conference programs, which he will oversee in his new role. Alex received his DINO Award in 2023.Kim Killoran is returning to the board to fill the new Director of Marketing & Events position, having previously served as Secretary for five years (2014 – 2019). Presently, she is Chair of the Marketing Committee, a role she has filled for five years, and a member of the Recognition and Agenda & Program Committees. Kim was presented with a DINO Award in 2017.Dallas Martin, the newly elected Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors, has been an active participant and vocal supporter of AMUG since first attending 11 years ago. Currently, Dallas is a member of two committees, Expo and Sponsors & Exhibitors. For these contributions, he received the DINO Award at the 2025 AMUG Conference.Serving as board members is made possible by the support of their respective employers: GoEngineer (Heather Natal), Oak Ridge National Laboratory (Alex Roschli), Stratasys (Kim Killoran), and Toyota (Dallas Martin).Regarding the newly named AMUG Board, Shannon VanDeren, AMUG President, said, "The board of directors that will serve AMUG for 2025-2026 is comprised of various backgrounds, skillsets, additive manufacturing disciplines, years in the industry, and personalities. Yet collectively, they are focused and committed to upholding the integrity and purpose of AMUG."She continued, "We will have the opportunity to glean from the diverse perspectives and viewpoints of our board members, consisting of men and women, engineers and non-engineers, as well as people with business-oriented and technically focused careers. I look forward to healthy conversations and a forward-moving approach!"The multi-year terms for these positions will commence on July 1, 2025. The balance of the board includes three elected and two appointed positions, each with one or more years remaining in their terms.The AMUG Board Members for the 2025-2026 term are:OFFICERSo President: Shannon VanDeren, Layered Manufacturing & Consultingo Vice President: Tim Bell, Sciath aiM Forge Inco Treasurer: Robin Van Bragt, Eagle Plastics Plus LLCo Secretary: Heather Natal, GoEngineerDIRECTORSo Director at Large: Bruce LeMaster, Obsidian Solutions Group, LLCo Director of Education & Conference: Alex Roschli, Oak Ridge National Laboratoryo Director of Marketing & Events: Kim Killoran, Stratasyso Director of Membership: Claire Belson Barnes, Markforgedo Director of Sponsors & Exhibitors: Dallas Martin, ToyotaBeyond oversight and management of the organization, the board's primary responsibilities will include building the program for the 2026 conference, soliciting support from businesses in the additive manufacturing industry, and overseeing the event's day-to-day activities. The all-inclusive, five-day conference will feature hands-on workshops, instructional sessions, technical presentations, the AMUGexpo, and the Special Event & Dinner. The 2026 AMUG Conference will be held in Reno, Nevada, from March 15 -19, 2026.ABOUT ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING USERS GROUP (AMUG)The Additive Manufacturing Users Group (AMUG), a 501(c)(6) nonprofit corporation, is a catalyst for its community of members to drive additive manufacturing forward. We are committed to educating and advancing AM applications for industrial purposes. Our annual gatherings provide a platform for in-depth technical presentations, workshops, and hands-on experiences, focusing on processes, technologies, and real-world applications. Join us at www.amug.com to be part of the innovation shaping the future of manufacturing.

