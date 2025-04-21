2nd Innovation & Startup Summit Ignites Mumbai with Trailblazing Ideas and Changemakers

Innovation thrives where vision meets action. This summit celebrates bold startups and leaders reshaping tomorrow.” — Priyanka Patel - Manager, Marketing

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leadership Federation successfully hosted the 2nd Innovation & Startup Summit and Awards in Mumbai, spotlighting Asia’s most dynamic entrepreneurs, disruptors, and future-focused enterprises. With a power-packed lineup of speakers, awardees, and innovation champions, the summit fostered bold conversations, knowledge exchange, and cross-sector collaborations.

The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Dr. Ajay Prabhakar, award-winning author and Senior Consultant at the United Nations, who emphasized the need for inclusive innovation and global entrepreneurial ecosystems to meet the challenges of tomorrow.

🏆 Recognizing Disruptive Excellence: Award Winners

• Agilesafe – Fastest Growing EdTech Company - Asia

• Madisol – Excellence in Data Solutions

• Akhilesh Aggarwal – Leadership in CX Excellence: EV & Mobility

• Anushika Mehta – Leadership Excellence Award

• Arun Waghle – Global Laureate in HR

• Dharmesh Nair – Technology Innovation Leader

• Girish Gupta – Shared Services Innovator Award

• Gurpreet Sahoo – Excellence in Cloud Strategy Award

• Imthyaz Chauhan – CEO of the Year

• Madhu Bela – Excellence in IT Infrastructure Leadership and Innovation

• Muzammil Ahmed Hakani – Excellence in Cybersecurity Leadership

• Rajesh Mathur – The Most Dynamic IR Professional

• Rajiv Shukla – Transformation Leader of the Year

👩‍⚖️ Eminent Jury Panel

• Dr. Rama Moondra – Dean, Adani Institute of Digital Technology Management

• Mr. Jai Mulani – CEO, IBT

• Mr. Shreerang Tarte – Head of HR & Strategy, JSM Consulting Inc

• Mr. Punit Panjwani – Manager, Control System Integration, Barry-Wehmiller Design Group

• Ms. Anu Shivaraj – Lead Data Scientist, E. & J. Gallo Winery

🎤 Thought-Provoking Dialogues: Speakers Who Inspired

• Ms. Payal Nanjiani – Founder & CEO, The Payal Nanjiani Leadership Company

• Mr. Prasanna Raghavan – Head of Finance & Sustainability, ASCOTT

• Dr. Debajyoti Mukhopadhyay – Director, WIDiCoReL Research Lab

• Mr. Aakash Singh – Founder, REXruiters

• Mr. Mahesh Singhi – Founder & Managing Director, Singhi Advisors



📅 Next Up: The GCC Leadership Conclave, Bengaluru

Riding on the momentum of this summit, The Leadership Federation is proud to announce its next flagship event — the GCC Leadership Conclave — scheduled to be held in Bengaluru on May 14, 2025. This conclave will bring together industry leaders driving transformation across Global Capability Centers.

Learn more and register: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com

