6th Asia Leadership Awards | Bangkok - Thailand | 12th April, 2025 | The Leadership Federation

The 6th Asia Leadership Awards celebrates bold visionaries driving change and inspiring innovation across Asia.” — Jessica Morgan - VP Marketing - Leadership Federation

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Leadership Federation proudly hosted the 6th Asia Leadership Awards at the prestigious Pullman Bangkok Hotel G, recognizing visionary leaders, innovators, and changemakers from across Asia. The ceremony brought together distinguished personalities from business, technology, education, and social sectors to celebrate excellence, innovation, and impact.

The event was graced by Chief Guest Robin Joffe, Partner & Managing Director (Middle East, Africa, and South Asia) at Frost & Sullivan, who addressed the gathering with a powerful keynote on global leadership transformation.

🏆 Honoring Excellence: Award Recipients

• Sajid Ashraf Kahn – Leadership in Security and Cloud Computing

• Udit Anand – Data Science Innovator

• Sabyasachi Mondal – Innovative Leadership in Technology and AI Integration

• Arpil Mehta – Innovative Leadership in Fraud Risk Management

• Punit Panjwani – Digital Transformation Leader in Life Sciences

• Navneet Jha – AI Technology of the Year

• Mohammed Mustafa Shariff – Lifetime Achievement Award in Education

• Shreerang Tarte – HR Leader of the Year

• Rahul Bhatt – Outstanding Contributor of the Year

• Saif Subhaniya – Leadership Excellence in Technology & Innovation of the Year and Tech Visionary Award

• Nabendu Kulkarni – Versatile Leader of the Year

• Dr. Ishha Farha Quraishy – Youngest Crowned Techno Genius Entrepreneur of the Year

• Sanjeev Sarin – Impeccable Leader Award of the Year

• Kashyap Sampat – Excellence in Quality Assurance

👩‍⚖️ Esteemed Jury Panel

• Mr. Radhakrishnan Mahalingam – Chief IT Transformations Leader

• Mr. Neel Pandya – CEO - EMEA, APAC & Global Partnerships, Pixis

• Mr. Sanjay Jain – Machine Learning Engineer, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

• Mr. Bhashwanth Kadapagunta – Specialist Leader, Deloitte

• Mr. Ravi Shankar – Machine Learning Manager, Overstick

🎤 Prominent Speakers

• Mr. Puneet Chopra – Telecom CTO, HPE India

• Mr. Uma Mahesh – Co-Founder & President Americas, CamCom.AI

• Ms. Jaya Laxmi – Corporate TA Leader, HR

• Mr. Srinivas Ganji – Solution Delivery Director, Arcadis

• Mr. Rajeev Jha – Head of Security, Comviva

• Ms. Megha Paradkar – VP of Customer Engagement, Aavenir

• Mr. Devendrasingh Rajput – CBO, Indira IVF

• Mr. Tentu Venkataramana – CEO, JR Group of Industries

• Ms. Payal Nanjiani – CEO & Founder, The Payal Nanjiani Company

• Ms. Vaishali Wagle – Founder & CEO, Zenesse

The 6th Asia Leadership Awards served as a vital platform for fostering global connections, celebrating excellence, and setting new benchmarks in leadership across industries. Leaders left inspired, empowered, and connected with a broader community of peers shaping the future of Asia.

For more information, visit: https://theleadershipfederation.com

