Wendy Aimee Porter Launches Live Global Broadcast on Binge TV to Celebrate Women in Power

Top 100 Women in Power to Stream Live to Over 1 Billion Screens on Binge TV, Showcasing Female Leaders, $25K in Giveaways, and a Movement Redefining Success

We’re done waiting for permission. This is about legacy, visibility, and helping women rise into the power they were born for.” — Wendy Aimee Porter

PHOENIX, AZ, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Entrepreneur, media visionary, and women’s empowerment leader Wendy Aimee Porter is set to make history on April 21st with the Top 100 Women in Power Kickoff Party, a live-streamed TV event airing globally on Binge TV, Apple TV, Roku, and iOS.

Broadcast to over 1 billion screens, this 4-hour live event will spotlight powerhouse women from around the world who are redefining success, leadership, and wealth on their own terms. Featuring more than 100 featured speakers, celebrity guests, and over $25,000 in giveaways, this groundbreaking show is the first of its kind—created by women, for women, and seen by the world.

“This isn’t just about business. It’s about legacy. It’s about helping women remember who they are, reclaim their voice, and rise into the visibility, wealth, and freedom they were born for. We’re not waiting for permission anymore—we’re building our own stages.”

— Wendy Aimee Porter, Founder of Boss Ladies Mindset

The event will include appearances by Elena Cardone, Kathleen Cameron, and dozens of women who’ve built six-, seven-, and even eight-figure brands—many of whom started with nothing but a story and a dream. Wendy herself is living proof: a cancer survivor and mother of three who rebuilt her life and business after leaving a 23-year toxic marriage, going on to lead one of the largest digital women’s empowerment brands in the world.

Attendees who tune in live will also receive:

• Access to a private VIP training with Wendy on how to become a powerful speaker and launch a six-figure virtual event

• Entry into $25,000+ in cash prizes, visibility packages, and business tools

• A front-row seat to a movement that is shifting the narrative for women in business, leadership, and visibility

Top 100 Women in Power: Live Kickoff Party

• Date: April 21-25th 2025

• Time: 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM PST

• Where to Watch: link is provided

• Speakers: Elena Cardone, Kathleen Cameron, and 100+ Women Leaders

• Giveaways: $25,000+ in prizes

This global broadcast marks a milestone in the evolution of digital events—bridging high-impact transformation with television-level visibility. It’s not just an event. It’s a movement. And for women everywhere, it’s a seat at the table they were always meant to lead.

About Wendy Aimee Porter

Wendy Aimee Porter is the founder of Boss Ladies Mindset and Top Women in Power, the largest virtual empowerment platform for women entrepreneurs in the world. A thought leader, keynote speaker, and media strategist, Wendy has helped more than 22,000 women grow visibility, income, and legacy. She’s been featured in ABC, NBC, CBS, and is known for her partnerships with global icons like Tony Robbins, Dean Graziosi, and Elena Cardone.

Legal Disclaimer:

